search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

Pakistan may buy China's supersonic missile 'better than' BrahMos: report

PTI
Published Oct 17, 2018, 8:25 pm IST
Updated Oct 17, 2018, 8:25 pm IST
The test conducted on Monday at a discreet location in North China verified the launch, power and flight control systems.
Pakistan and Middle Eastern countries are likely to show interest given the weapon's potential to break anti-missile systems at supersonic speeds, he said, claiming that the new missile could be cheaper than the BrahMos. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Pakistan and Middle Eastern countries are likely to show interest given the weapon's potential to break anti-missile systems at supersonic speeds, he said, claiming that the new missile could be cheaper than the BrahMos. (Photo: File | PTI)

Beijing: A Chinese mining company has claimed to have successfully test-fired a supersonic missile, touted as a potential competitor to the Indo-Russian joint venture BrahMos missile, according to the Chinese state media.

The test conducted on Monday at a discreet location in North China verified the launch, power and flight control systems, state-run Global Times reported while indicating that Beijing's all-weather ally, Pakistan could be one of its buyers.

 

All parameters for the supersonic flight of the HD-1 missile achieved their estimated values, it quoted a statement released by Guangdong Hongda Blasting Company located in southern China.

"The test flight shows that the HD-1's core components are now mature, with its aerodynamic design, materials and overall structure already proven viable," Wei Dongxu, a Beijing-based military analyst, told the daily.

Hongda independently invested in and developed the HD-1 missile, the statement said.

Wei said the mining company's move to build and test a supersonic missile is an excellent example of military-civilian integration.

Established in 1988, Hongda is a mining company based in Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong Province that also manufactures blasting and military equipment.

The HD-1's advanced solid fuel ramjet needs less fuel than its competitors, rendering the lighter missile able to fly faster and farther, Wei said.

After governmental approval, Hongda intends to sign deals and mass-produce the HD-1 for export, the report said.

There are not many such supersonic missiles available on the international defence market, Wei said.

Pakistan and Middle Eastern countries are likely to show interest given the weapon's potential to break anti-missile systems at supersonic speeds, he said, claiming that the new missile could be cheaper than the BrahMos.

"The BrahMos missile is a more expensive, less useful supersonic cruise missile developed by India and Russia," Wei claimed.

Hongda will participate in Airshow China 2018 in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province next month, a company spokesperson said.

The HD-1 is a comprehensive weapon system consisting of missile, launch, command and control, target indication and comprehensive support systems, Hongda had said in a separate statement released earlier.

The HD-1 can be adapted to aircraft and ships as well as the basic ground-based vehicle version, the company said.

The total investment in HD-1 is expected to top 1.3 billion yuan (about USD 188 million).

Tags: china, india-russia joint venture, brahmos missile, hd-1 missile, pakistan
Location: China, Peking, Peking




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Onida 4K Android TV review: Pure Android smartness on a large screen

With Android TV on board, the 58UIC makes for a truly smart TV experience that puts focus on content instead of throwing up a complicated learning curve.
 

Man gets prison term for having sex with dog who will have to be euthanised

Frederick Manzanares had sex with the dog along with is ex-girlfriend (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Facebook to demote links of websites republishing stolen content

The logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
 

Researchers find link between restless legs syndrome and suicidal thoughts

Researchers find link between restless legs syndrome and suicidal thoughts.(Photo: Pixabay)
 

Experts reveal sense of humour can make or break a relationship

Experts reveal sense of humour can make or break a relationship. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

ASUS Zenfone Max M1 and Zenfone Lite L1 goes official in India

The ASUS Zenfone Max M1 gets a 5.45-inch 2.5D HD+ display with an 82 per cent of screen-to-body ratio.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

18 killed as gunmen storm into college in Crimea, set off bomb

Rescuers carry an injured victim of a blast at at a college in the city of Kerch on October 17, 2018. - Thirteen people were killed and 50 more wounded, most of them teenagers, after a blast tore into a college canteen in Russian-annexed Crimea in what Moscow called a 'terrorist' attack. (Photo: AFP)

Bomb kills Afghan election candidate, wounds seven: officials

Another seven people were wounded in the blast in the provincial capital Lashkar Gah. (Representational Image)

Thai monk sentenced for raping 13-year-old he impregnated

On Wednesday, the Ratchada Criminal Court handed Wirapol two eight-year prison terms, one for violating a minor under 15 and another for rape. (Representational Image)

As Pakistan negotiates IMF bailout, China says more corridor projects planned

After the new government took over in Pakistan, China has agreed to extend the CPEC projects to Balochistan province to address criticism that only the dominant Punjab province grabbed most of Chinese investments. (Photo: AFP | File)

Bangladesh newspaper editors protest 'anti-press' digital security law

Mediapersons are particularly concerned about a provision in the law under which journalists can be convicted of espionage for entering a government office and gathering information secretly using electronic device -- an offence that would carry a 14-year jail sentence. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham