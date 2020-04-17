World Asia 17 Apr 2020 China revises Covid- ...
World, Asia

China revises Covid-19 death toll to 4,632 amid charges of underreporting

PTI
Published Apr 17, 2020, 11:07 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2020, 12:02 pm IST
The Wuhan municipal headquarters on Friday revised the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases and deaths.
Hospital beds are pictured inside a field hospital that had offered beds for Covid-19 coronavirus patients during the height of the crisis in Wuhan. (AFP)
 Hospital beds are pictured inside a field hospital that had offered beds for Covid-19 coronavirus patients during the height of the crisis in Wuhan. (AFP)

Beijing/Wuhan: China's coronavirus death toll mounted to 4,632 on Friday as the country revised figures in its epicentre Wuhan with 1,290 additional fatalities amid international criticism of under-reporting of Covid-19 data.

The Wuhan municipal headquarters on Friday revised the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases and deaths due to the disease, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

 

As of April 16, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wuhan was increased by 325 to 50,333 and the number of fatalities up by 1,290 to 3,869.

The revised figure raised China's overall COVID-19 death toll to 4,632. The total number of cases also increased to 82,692.

The Wuhan municipal headquarters in a notification said the revisions were made in accordance with related laws and regulations as well as the principle of being responsible for history, the people and the deceased.

The revision of figures came amid sharp criticism of China by the US and other nations for its alleged under-reporting of the coronavirus cases and cover-up of the origin of the viral strain, which emerged in Wuhan in December last, reportedly from the local Hunan sea food market.

Explaining the reason for the figure revision, the Wuhan municipality said it was done to ensure that the information on the city's Covid-19 epidemic is open and transparent, and that the data are accurate.

Listing the reasons for the data discrepancies, it said the surging number of patients at the early stage of the epidemic overwhelmed medical resources and the admission capacity of medical institutions. Some patients died at home without having been treated in hospitals.

Besides, during the height of their treating efforts, hospitals were operating beyond their capacities and medical staff were preoccupied with saving and treating patients, resulting in belated, missed and mistaken reporting.

Also, due to a rapid increase of designated hospitals for treating Covid-19 patients -- including those administered by ministries, Hubei Province, Wuhan city and its districts, those affiliated to companies, as well as private hospitals and makeshift hospitals -- a few medical institutions were not linked to the epidemic information network and failed to report their data in time.

The registered information of some of the deceased patients was incomplete, and there were repetitions and mistakes in the reporting, the Wuhan authorities noted.

Citing an official of the Wuhan municipal headquarters, Xinhua reported that a group for epidemic-related big data and epidemiological investigations was established in late March.

The group used information from online systems and collected full information from all epidemic-related locations to ensure that facts about every case are accurate and every figure is objective and correct.

"What lie behind the epidemic data are the lives and health of the general public, as well as the credibility of the government," the official was quoted by the report.

The timely revision of the figures, among other things, shows respect for every single life, the official said.

Meanwhile, the revised cases were not included in the overall national figures released by China's National Commission (NHC) in its daily report on Friday as it reports previous day's cases.

As per NHC data, as of Thursday the overall confirmed cases of coronavirus was 82,367, including 3,342 deaths.

As many as 1,081 patients are being treated and 77,944 people discharged after recovery, it said.

NHC said it received reports of 26 new confirmed COVID-19 cases from the mainland on Thursday, of which 15 were imported.

The other 11 new cases were domestically transmitted, it said, noting that five cases were reported in Guangdong Province, three in Heilongjiang Province, two in Shandong Province and one in Liaoning Province.

No death was reported on Thursday on the mainland. As of Thursday, China has a total of 1,549 imported cases, NHC said, adding that 879 were undergoing treatment with 45 in severe condition. Besides, there were 66 new asymptomatic cases, taking the tally to 1,038.

...
Tags: china, coronavirus (covid-19), wuhan


Latest From World

File image of Prince William. (AP)

Prince William expresses concern for father, Queen Elizabeth amid Coronavirus scare

Representational image (AFP)

Afghanistan: Unknown gunman kills six local workers at US base

File image of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (PTI)

Imran Khan seeks top Pakistan agency's help to fight coronavirus

File image of Indian-American US Congressman Ro Khanna.

Indian-American Ro Khanna appointed to White House coronavirus advisory council



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Duterte threatens crackdown against lockdown violators in Philippines

File image of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Covid-19: Pompeo seeks 'full transparency and information sharing' from China

File image of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (AFP)

Meanwhile in Wuhan, the people are coming back

Passengers arrive at the railway station in Wuhan on March 28, 2020, after travel restrictions into the city were eased following two months of lockdown due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The Chinese city of 11 million people that was Ground Zero for what became the global coronavirus pandemic partly reopened on March 28 after more than two months of almost total isolation. (AFP)

South Korea: President Moon Jae-in's party wins national election by landslide

File image of President of South Korea Moon Jae-in. (AP)

Coronavirus outbreak: India reacts sharply to UN body representative's remarks

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham