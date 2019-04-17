LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
World Asia 17 Apr 2019 Issue to blacklist M ...
World, Asia

Issue to blacklist Masood Azhar is moving towards settlement: China

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 17, 2019, 3:31 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2019, 3:42 pm IST
China dismissed reports that US, UK and France have served it an ultimatum until April 23 to lift its 'technical hold'.
After the Pulwama attack, a fresh proposal to designate -- Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council was moved by France, the UK and the US. (Photo: File)
 After the Pulwama attack, a fresh proposal to designate -- Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council was moved by France, the UK and the US. (Photo: File)

Beijing: China on Wednesday dismissed reports that the US, UK and France have served it an ultimatum until April 23 to lift its "technical hold" on designating Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist but claimed that the vexed issue is "moving towards settlement".

After the Pulwama attack, a fresh proposal to designate -- Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council was moved by France, the UK and the US.

 

However, China blocked the bid by putting a "technical hold" on the proposal. Following this, the US backed by the UK and France moved directly to UN Security Council (UNSC) to blacklist Azhar.

China, a veto wielding member of the UNSC, had opposed the move, saying the issue should be resolved at the 1267 Committee itself which also functioned under the top UN body. Reacting to reports that the three countries have fixed April 23 as deadline for China to lift its technical hold in the 1267 Committee or else they would press for a discussion on the issue at the UNSC itself, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said, “I don't know where you get such information." He said both the UNSC and its subsidiary body 1267 Committee have clear rules and procedures.

“You need to get clarification from the sources about where you get such information. China's position is very clear. This issue should be resolved through cooperation. We don't believe that any efforts without the consensus of members will achieve a satisfying results," he said.

“On the issue of listing Azhar, China's position remains unchanged. We also stay in communication with relevant parties. The matter is moving towards the direction of settlement," he said.

“The relevant parties are forcing new resolution through the UN Security Council. We firmly oppose that. In fact, the relevant discussion in UNSC, most member expressed wish that this issue should be discussed within the 1267 committee and they don't hope to bypass it to handle the issue," he said. Without directly referring to the US, Lu said, "We hope the relevant country can respect the opinion of most members of the UNSC to act in a cooperative manner and help this issue be properly resolved within the framework of the 1267 Committee."

Asked to elaborate on his assertion that the issue which had been pending for years due to series of technical holds put by China had moved towards resolution, Lu merely reiterated that the “matter is moving towards the direction of settlement”.

China which has been consistently blocking India, US, UK and France's moves to blacklist Azhar had stalled it once again at the 1267 Committee of the UN on March 14 by putting a "technical hold".

On April 1, China claimed that positive progress has been made to resolve the issue and accused Washington of scuttling its efforts by taking it to the UN Security Council. China also came up with similar claims on April 3 responding to US State Department spokesman's comments that Washington will use all available resources to blacklist Azhar to ensure that he will be held accountable.

...
Tags: united nations, masood azhar, china, jaish-e-mohammed, un security council


Latest From World

On August 5, 2018, Alam was arrested and detained for his interview to Al Jazeera and posts on social media that criticised the Bangladesh government. (Photo: AFP)

Under Sheikh Hasina corruption will continue unabated: Shahidul Alam

Liu, through his lawyers, maintained his innocence throughout the law enforcement investigation, which ended in December. (Photo: File)

Minnesota student sues China's JD.com CEO Liu with allegation of rape

The signs of activity at North Korea's main nuclear site come after the Hanoi summit between leader Kimg Jong Un and US President Donald Trump ended abruptly without agreement on Pyongyang's nuclear programme. (Photo: AFP)

Satelitte images show activity at North Korea's nuclear site: US report

More than 10,000 people have volunteered to crowd-source election results posted at polling stations in a real-time bid to thwart attempts at fraud. (Photo: AP)

World’s biggest one-day election: Voting underway in Indonesia to elect its Prez



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fashion goddess JLo lauded for her iconic style

Jennifer Lopez has been a red carpet favourite with fans and critics alike since the very beginning of her career. (Photo: Instagram/Jlo)
 

Kangana-Rajkummar's 'Mental Hai Kya' to clash with Shahid-Kiara's 'Kabir Singh'

Mental Hai Kya poster. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bharat poster no 3: Salman Khan introduces Katrina Kaif as 'Madam Sir'

Bharat poster number 3. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Renault Kwid-based city K-ZE electric car revealed; might come to India

The City K-ZE had a range of 250km when it was unveiled in concept form.
 

Confirmed! Emraan Hashmi to star in Hindi remake of Malayalam film 'Ezra'

Emraan Hashmi.
 

Tsukimi Ayano infuses life into a depopulated village with dolls

Nagoro's plight is replicated all around Japan, as the world's third-largest economy battles a declining population, low birth rate and high life expectancy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Under Sheikh Hasina corruption will continue unabated: Shahidul Alam

On August 5, 2018, Alam was arrested and detained for his interview to Al Jazeera and posts on social media that criticised the Bangladesh government. (Photo: AFP)

World’s biggest one-day election: Voting underway in Indonesia to elect its Prez

More than 10,000 people have volunteered to crowd-source election results posted at polling stations in a real-time bid to thwart attempts at fraud. (Photo: AP)

How to make drugs?: Japanese professor educates students to produce ecstasy

The ecstasy allegedly produced has not been found and has probably been discarded,

World's first armed amphibious drone boat developed by China

Lizard is a trimaran propelled by a diesel-powered hydrojet and can reach a maximum speed of 50 knots while maintaining stealth. (Photo:Facebook)

Japan Supreme Court turns down Carlos Ghosn's appeal to end detention

The court decision came on Friday. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham