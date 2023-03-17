  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
World Asia 17 Mar 2023 International Crimin ...
World, Asia

International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 17, 2023, 9:14 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2023, 9:16 pm IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: AFP)
 Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: AFP)

The Hague: The International Criminal Court said on Friday it has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine.

The court said in a statement that Putin is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

It also issued a warrant Friday for the arrest of Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children's Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, on similar allegations.

The ICC said that its pre-trial chamber found there were reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population and that of unlawful transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, in prejudice of Ukrainian children.

...
Tags: russian federation, putin, international criminal court
Location: Russian Federation, Moscow (City), Moscow


Latest From World

Macron's calculated risk set off a clamour among lawmakers, who began singing the national anthem even before Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne arrived in the lower chamber. She spoke forcefully over their shouts, acknowledging that Macron's unilateral move will trigger quick motions of no-confidence in his government. — AFP

France's Macron risks his government to raise retirement age

TikTok will be banned on all devices with access to the parliamentary network, Parliamentary Service chief executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero said. The ban will start from March 31. — AP

New Zealand to ban TikTok from MPs' devices: parliament

The ban brings the UK in line with the US, Canada and the European Union (EU) and also India  which banned TikTok entirely from the country, even as the company strongly denies sharing user data with the Chinese government. — Pixabay

UK bans TikTok on government devices over security concerns

He was an exceptional father, friend, husband, teacher and mentor to many, said Gokhale

British writer, historian Patrick French dies at 56



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

China warned US officials not to interfere in its relationship with India: Pentagon

China has warned US officials not to interfere in its relationship with India, according to a Pentagon report (PTI file photo)

North Korea launches 2 missiles to sea as allies hold drills

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Reformist leader Anwar named prime minister of Malaysia

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim waves to his supporters as he arrives at a nomination center for the general election in Tambun, Malaysia. Malaysia's king named Anwar as the country's prime minister. (AP Photo/John Shen Lee)

Mysterious illness claims 18 lives in Pakistan

A health team is working right now to find the cause of these deaths but we suspect it may be related to the sea or water as the goth (village) where these deaths have taken place is close to the coastal belt. (Representational Image)

Bomb rocks avenue in heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens hurt

In recent years, Erdogan (in picture) has led a broad crackdown on the militants as well as on Kurdish lawmakers and activists. Amid skyrocketing inflation and other economic troubles, Erdogan's anti-terrorism campaign is a key rallying point for him ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections next year. — PTI
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->