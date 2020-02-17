World Asia 17 Feb 2020 Covid-19 cases in Ch ...
World, Asia

Covid-19 cases in China on rise, death toll up by 105

AP
Published Feb 17, 2020, 9:10 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2020, 9:10 am IST
The 2,048 new cases followed three days of declines but was up by just 39 cases from the previous day’s figure
People wearing face mask walk at a downtown street in Hong Kong Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. COVID-19 viral illness has sickened tens of thousands of people in China since December. AP photo
 People wearing face mask walk at a downtown street in Hong Kong Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. COVID-19 viral illness has sickened tens of thousands of people in China since December. AP photo

Chinese authorities on Monday reported a slight upturn in new virus cases and 105 more deaths for a total of 1,770 since the outbreak began two months ago.

The 2,048 new cases followed three days of declines but was up by just 39 cases from the previous day’s figure. Another 10,844 people have recovered from COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, and have been discharged from hospitals, according to Monday’s figures.

 

The update followed the publication late Saturday in China’s official media of a recent speech by President Xi Jinping in which he indicated for the first time that he had led the response to the outbreak from early in the crisis. While the reports were an apparent attempt to demonstrate the Communist Party leadership acted decisively from the start, it also opened Xi up to criticism over why the public was not alerted sooner.

In his speech, Xi said he gave instructions on fighting the virus on Jan. 7 and ordered the shutdown of the most-affected cities that began on Jan. 23.

The disclosure of his speech indicates top leaders knew about the outbreak’s potential severity at least two weeks before such dangers were made known to the public. It was not until late January that officials said the virus can spread between humans and public alarm began to rise.

New cases in other countries are raising growing concerns about containment of the virus.

Taiwan on Sunday reported its first death from COVID-19, the fifth fatality outside of mainland China. Taiwan’s Central News Agency, citing health minister Chen Shih-chung, said the man who died was in his 60s and had not traveled overseas recently and had no known contact with virus patients.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe convened an experts meeting to discuss containment measures in his country, where more than a dozen cases have emerged in the past few days without any obvious link to China.

“The situation surrounding this virus is changing by the minute,” Abe said.

Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the country is “entering into a phase that is different from before,” requiring new steps to stop the spread of the virus.

Japan now has 413 confirmed cases, including 355 from a quarantined cruise ship, and one death from the virus. Its total is the highest number of cases among about two dozen countries outside of China where the illness has spread.

Hundreds of Americans from the cruise ship took charter flights home, as Japan announced another 70 infections had been confirmed on the Diamond Princess. Canada, Hong Kong and Italy were planning similar flights.


The 300 or so Americans flying on U.S.-government chartered aircraft back to the U.S. will face another 14-day quarantine at Travis Air Force Base in California and Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. The U.S. Embassy said the departure was offered because people on the ship were at a high risk of exposure to the virus. People with symptoms were banned from the flights.

About 255 Canadians and 330 Hong Kong residents are on board the ship or undergoing treatment in Japanese hospitals. There are also 35 Italians, of which 25 are crew members, including the captain.

In China’s Hubei province, where the outbreak began in December, all vehicle traffic will be banned in another containment measure. It expands a vehicle ban in the provincial capital, Wuhan, where public transportation, trains and planes have been halted for weeks.

Exceptions were being made for vehicles involved in epidemic prevention and transporting daily necessities.

Hubei has built new hospitals with thousands of patient beds and China has sent thousands of military medical personnel to staff the new facilities and help the overburdened health care system.

Last Thursday, Hubei changed how it recognized COVID-19 cases, accepting a doctor’s diagnosis rather than waiting for confirmed laboratory test results, in order to treat patients faster. The tally spiked by more than 15,000 cases under the new method.

...
Tags: china coronavirus, covid-19, china's president xi jinping


Related Stories

Covid19 may cut supply of generic drug ingredients from China

Latest From World

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a news conference in the capital Tehran. AFP photo

Iran will never yield to US pressure for talks: Rouhani

Family members of Pakistani students studying in Wuhan, China, display students pictures on their mobile phones during a demonstration for the evacuation of their relatives after the Chinese city was badly hit by the coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan. AP photo

Bring back our children, plead parents of Pakistani students stranded in China

File photo provided the Anti-Poaching Special Squad shows police gathering outside a store suspected of trafficking in wildlife in the city of Guangde in central China’s Anhui province. AP photo

Covid-19 raises safety concerns about slaughtering wild animals

An Indonesian student (L) hugs her relative after being quarantined following the coronavirus outbreak, at the Juanda International Airport in Sidoarjo, East Java. (Photo: AFP)

Toll in coronavirus climbs to 1,665



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Everything you need to know about Rein Games; a platform helping you earn real cash

Rein Games business model aims at creating original concept-based real money games that are to be played for a stake in return of a platform fee. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Toll in coronavirus climbs to 1,665

An Indonesian student (L) hugs her relative after being quarantined following the coronavirus outbreak, at the Juanda International Airport in Sidoarjo, East Java. (Photo: AFP)

NCOV-19 cases rise to 355 on quarantined ship

A bus with a driver wearing protective gear departs from the dockside next to the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has around 3,600 people quarantined onboard due to fears of the new COVID-19 coronavirus. AFP Photo

Covid-19 death toll surpasses 1,500, new cases decline

A worker moves medical waste at a hospital in Beijing treating coronavirus patients. AFP photo

Asian worshippers give church visits a miss over virus scare

Half empty pews are seen during a mass at the Minor Basilica of San Lorenzo Ruiz in Manila's Chinatown, Philippines. AP photo

How does China test patients for covid-19?

A lab technician works on samples being tested in Wuhan. AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham