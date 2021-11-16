World Asia 16 Nov 2021 US CDC issues ' ...
US CDC issues 'Level One' COVID-19 travel health notice for India

Published Nov 16, 2021, 12:41 pm IST
In August, the US eased its travel advisory for India, lowering it to Level 2: Moderate
Early this year, the US had put India in Level 4, asking its citizens not to travel to India, which at that point of time was experiencing an unprecedented second wave of Covid-19. (AFP Photo)
Washington: The top US health body has issued a 'Level One' COVID-19 notice for Americans travelling to India, saying the risk of contracting the infection and developing severe symptoms may be lower if one is fully vaccinated.

The new travel advisory issued on Monday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of 'Level One' which is considered safe came in the wake of the significant improvement in the Covid-19 situation in India.

 

The CDC in its health travel notice 'Level One' said, "Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA (Food and Drug Administration) authorised vaccine."

Make sure you are fully vaccinated before travelling to India. Travellers should follow recommendations or requirements in India, including wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others, the health notice said.

India on Monday recorded the lowest daily COVID-19 cases in the country in 287 days. India logged 8,865 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,44,56,401, while the active cases settled at 1,30,793, the lowest in 525 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

 

In August, the US eased its travel advisory for India, lowering it to Level 2: Moderate.

Early this year, the US had put India in Level 4, asking its citizens not to travel to India, which at that point of time was experiencing an unprecedented second wave of Covid-19.

