World Asia 16 Nov 2019 Sri Lanka to elect a ...
World, Asia

Sri Lanka to elect a new President today

PTI
Published Nov 16, 2019, 1:26 am IST
Updated Nov 16, 2019, 1:26 am IST
Contest between Gotapaya Rajapaksa and Sajith Premadasa.
Sri Lankan staff workers leave for polling stations in Colombo on Friday. (AP)
 Sri Lankan staff workers leave for polling stations in Colombo on Friday. (AP)

Colombo: Sri Lanka will go to the polls on Saturday to choose a new president, an election that will decide the future of the country that struggles with security challenges after the Easter Sunday bombings and increasing political polarisation.

The election will see a close contest between former wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajap-aksa, 70, and the ruling party candidate Sajith Premadasa, 52. Anura Kumara Dissanayake from the National People's Power coalition is also a strong candidate.

 

There are 15.9 million eligible voters who will choose a successor to President Maithripala Sirisina among a record 35 candidates. Sirisena, who was elected in 2015, is not seeking a re-election.

The front runner candidates would be either depending on their legacies or hoping that the larger electorate would forget them while making their choices.
Premadasa, the ruling United National party candidate, banks on his ‘man of the commoner’ image — a legacy of his father Ranasinghe Prem-adasa, the country’s president between 1989 and 1993 until the LTTE assassinated him in 1993.

Premadasa Sr. was a man of the poor. His welfare schemes and his low cost housing programmes had endeared him to the masses. If Premadasa senior is still remembered and loved for his commoner’s touch, the dark side of his authoritarian rule still lingers.    

...
Tags: president, election
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo


Latest From World

Nawaz Sharif.

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif is critical, says doctor

'I have one problem,'' Trump said. ''Impeachment to me is a dirty word, it's been very unfair, very hard on my family.' (Photo: File)

'I have one problem': Trump says impeachment probe has been 'very hard' on family

A spokeswoman for the US State Department said Trump remained committed to making progress on agreements he reached with Kim Jong Un at a first summit in Singapore in June last year, namely 'transformed relations, building lasting peace, and complete denuclearisation.' (Photo: File)

North Korea rejects US offer of December talks

The letter came as Washington is also putting pressure on Turkey, another regional power and a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), to drop its bid to acquire Russian S-400 missile systems. (Photo: ANI Representational)

US threatens Egypt with sanctions over arms deal with Russia



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla needs to cut down his aggression, says Gautam Gulati

Sidharth Shukla and Gautam Gulati. (Photo: Instagram)
 

You soon won’t see ‘likes’ on Instagram, and here’s why

Instagram is also looking for solutions for individuals and brands for whom the like count is rather necessary. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to retire on Nov 17, sits in bench for last time

Justice Gogoi will demit office as the Chief Justice of India on Sunday. An apex court official said Justice Gogoi would visit Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: File)
 

Telangana’s first child-friendly police station inaugurated at Medipally

The IPS officer, Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner Rachakonda was the chief guest for the program. (Photo: ANI)
 

Manushi Chhillar set to make Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Prithviraj'

Manushi Chhillar.
 

Google's FreddieMeter analyses how close your voice is to Freddie Mercury

The system is available for iOS, Android, and desktop. (Photo: thenypost)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

North Korea rejects US offer of December talks

A spokeswoman for the US State Department said Trump remained committed to making progress on agreements he reached with Kim Jong Un at a first summit in Singapore in June last year, namely 'transformed relations, building lasting peace, and complete denuclearisation.' (Photo: File)

North Korea calls Joe Biden 'rabid dog' who 'must be beaten to death'

Biden

Teenager kills one, injures three in Russian college before shooting himself

The victim was also 19 while the injured students ranged from 17 to 20 years old. (Photo: Representational)

Row over Japan Emperor's last accession rite: 'Spend night' with goddess

Japanese Emperor Naruhito will be ushered into a dark wooden hall on Thursday night to celebrate his last major accession rite after becoming emperor this spring: spending the night with a goddess. (Photo: AP)

China completes lander test for first mars mission in 2020

China on Thursday successfully completed a lander test in northern Hebei province ahead of an unmanned exploration mission to Mars next year. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham