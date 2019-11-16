Hours before polling, gunmen fire on buses carrying Muslim Lankan voters

Gunmen opened fire on a convoy of buses carrying minority Muslim voters in northwest Sri Lanka on Saturday hours before polling in presidential elections got under way, police said. (AP/ Representational Image)

Colombo: Gunmen opened fire on a convoy of buses carrying minority Muslim voters in northwest Sri Lanka on Saturday hours before polling in presidential elections got under way, police said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, but a police official said the attackers had burnt tyres on the road and set up makeshift road blocks to ambush the convoy of over 100 buses.

"The gunmen opened fire and also pelted stones," a police official in Tantirimale, 240 kilometres (150 miles) north of Colombo said. "At least two buses were hit, but we have no reports of casualties."

