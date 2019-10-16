World Asia 16 Oct 2019 Xi held in-depth com ...
Xi held in-depth communication on 'regional situation' with PM Modi: China

According to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, the Kashmir issue was not raised or discussed.
Xi has pointed out that India and China should play a leading role in regional connectivity construction, and create a smoother connectivity network, and work together to contribute to the early conclusion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement. (Photo: File | ANI)
Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping during his recent Chennai visit held in-depth talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the strained ties between India and Pakistan and encouraged all parties concerned to solve the current issues through dialogue, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

At a press briefing on Xi's recent visit to India and Nepal, Wang said, "Both India and Pakistan are friendly neighbours of China, and the Chinese side hopes that the two countries can properly manage and control differences and improve their relations."

 

The Chinese minister said that prior to his South Asia trip, Xi listened to the views and propositions of the Pakistani side in his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"In Chennai, President Xi Jinping had in-depth communication on the regional situation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and encouraged all parties concerned to solve the current issues through dialogue," he added without any mention of Kashmir.

Xi emphasised that "the Chinese side sincerely expects sound China-India relations, China-Pakistan relations and India-Pakistan relations" and expects to see all sides working together to promote regional peace and stability and achieve common development and prosperity.

According to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, the Kashmir issue was not raised or discussed during the second informal summit between Modi and Xi at the seaside resort of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu during October 11-12.

Xi Jinping also elaborated on the Chinese side's propositions on enhancing 'China-India Plus' cooperation and stressed that the cooperation can be gradually expanded to other countries in South Asia, Southeast Asia and Africa on the basis of the existing 'China-India-Afghanistan' cooperation.

The Chinese Foreign Minister noted that Xi has pointed out that India and China should play a leading role in regional connectivity construction, and create a smoother connectivity network, and work together to contribute to the early conclusion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement.

The Foreign Minister reiterated that the "duet of the Chinese 'dragon' and the Indian 'elephant'" serves best the "fundamental interests of the two countries".

 

