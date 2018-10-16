search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

As Pakistan negotiates IMF bailout, China says more corridor projects planned

PTI
Published Oct 16, 2018, 5:47 pm IST
Updated Oct 16, 2018, 5:47 pm IST
Cash-strapped Pakistan has approached the International Monetary Fund for a bailout package as it faces a serious economic crisis.
After the new government took over in Pakistan, China has agreed to extend the CPEC projects to Balochistan province to address criticism that only the dominant Punjab province grabbed most of Chinese investments. (Photo: AFP | File)
 After the new government took over in Pakistan, China has agreed to extend the CPEC projects to Balochistan province to address criticism that only the dominant Punjab province grabbed most of Chinese investments. (Photo: AFP | File)

Beijing: China on Tuesday said there will be more projects planned under the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor or CPEC project amid concerns over Pakistan's rising debt and a bailout move by the global lender IMF.

Cash-strapped Pakistan has approached the International Monetary Fund for a bailout package as it faces a serious economic crisis.

 

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang today said there will be more projects under the USD 60 billion CPEC project a day after he said the CPEC debt liabilities were low. He said China-Pakistan ties will make new headway under the new government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners. In recent years, our bilateral relations are operating at a high level," Lu said, replying to question about the high-level visits planned between the two countries. "Going forward, we expect more high-level important exchanges and there will be more projects in the CPEC and practical cooperation in various fields," he said.

Khan is expected to visit Beijing on November 3 for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top leaders.

After the new government took over in Pakistan, China has agreed to extend the CPEC projects to Balochistan province to address criticism that only the dominant Punjab province grabbed most of Chinese investments.

On Monday, while reacting to the move by Pakistan to approach IMF, Lu said China wants an "objective and professional" evaluation of the loans. The measures to be worked out by IMF should not affect the China-Pakistan relations, he said.

An IMF team is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on November 7 to negotiate the programme, likely to span over a three-year period, Pakistan's Finance Minister Asad Umar said on Sunday after meeting IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde in Indonesia. He said Pakistan's current year debt repayments were about USD 9 billion.

Pakistan has already announced plans to reduce a USD 8.2 billion railway project between Karachi and Peshawar -- the biggest under the CPEC -- by USD 2 billion to cut debt burden.

Tags: cpec, imf, pakistan economic crisis, imran khan, xi jinping
Location: China, Peking, Peking




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bernardo Silva has been Manchester City's best player by far: Paul Dickov

Despite the absence of chief orchestrator Kevin de Bruyne, the diminutive playmaker has left no stone unturned in showcasing his masterclass which has left many impressed including club legend Paul Dickov. (Photo: AFP)
 

Dad-to-be Prince Harry reportedly an 'emotional wreck but in a good way'

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk down steps outside the Opera House to meet members of the public during a walk about in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

This trick can help you lose weight, and it has nothing to do with exercise

This trick can help you lose weight, and it has nothing to do with exercise. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New York marks first shooting-free weekend in 25 years

'We went Friday, Saturday, Sunday without any shootings and homicides,' New York Police Department chief James O'Neill told reporters. (Photo: File)
 

Rare condition making testicles vanish in the womb causes man to develop breasts

When he first visited the hospital doctors found that he had intersexuality (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Honor 8X with GPU Turbo technology launched in India

The Honor 8X offers Dolby Atmos surround sound powered by stereo speakers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Bangladesh newspaper editors protest 'anti-press' digital security law

Mediapersons are particularly concerned about a provision in the law under which journalists can be convicted of espionage for entering a government office and gathering information secretly using electronic device -- an offence that would carry a 14-year jail sentence. (Photo: AP)

Defeated Maldives President Yameen blames 'disappearing ink' for poll results

In a surprise turn of events, a little-known united opposition candidate, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, was declared the winner, sparking celebrations across the country. (Photo: File | PTI)

Saudi Arabia warns Trump of retaliation

US President Donald Trump

Death toll in Afghan election rally bomb attack rises to at least 22

A motorcycle carrying explosives detonated among supporters of Nazifa Yousefibek, a female candidate for the province of Takhar. Most of the 22 killed and 36 wounded were civilians. (Representational image | AP)

Search in Indonesian quake-tsunami called off despite 5,000 still missing

Rescuers had struggled to find remains in the twisted wreckage, a job made worse as mud hardened and bodies decomposed in the tropical heat. (Photo: File/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham