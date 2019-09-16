World Asia 16 Sep 2019 Hong Kong returns to ...
Hong Kong returns to violence with tear gas and Molotovs

AFP
Published Sep 16, 2019, 2:26 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2019, 2:26 am IST
Tens of thousands of people defied authorities to march through the streets of the city in an unsanctioned rally on Sunday.
An anti-government protester throws a rock near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong on Sunday. (Photo: AP)
 An anti-government protester throws a rock near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong: Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas and water cannons at hardcore pro-democracy protesters hurling rocks and petrol bombs on Sunday, tipping the violence-plagued city back into chaos after a brief lull in clashes.

Tens of thousands of people defied authorities to march through the streets of the city in an unsanctioned rally on Sunday, the latest expression of a popular revolt that has raged for the last 99 days.

 

But the rally descended into violence when small groups of hardcore activists -- known within the movement as “braves” -- tried to attack the city's main government complex.

Police fired repeated volleys of tear gas and deployed water cannon trucks after Molotov cocktails and rocks were thrown over security barriers surrounding the complex, which has become a frequent flashpoint in the ongoing protests.

Local television networks broadcast footage of protesters tearing down and burning a banner celebrating the upcoming 70th anniversary of the founding of communist China -- as well as burning a Chinese flag.

As evening set in, protesters retreated, chased by riot officers and water cannon firing blue-dyed water.

...
