World Asia 16 Aug 2019 South Korea claims N ...
World, Asia

South Korea claims North Korea fires two unknown projectiles in East Sea

PTI
Published Aug 16, 2019, 10:36 am IST
Updated Aug 16, 2019, 10:36 am IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also wrote a three-page letter to Trump, in which he expressed his unhappiness over the military drills.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said two missiles were fired under his supervision. (Photo: AFP)
 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said two missiles were fired under his supervision. (Photo: AFP)

Pyongyang: North Korea, on Friday, fired two unidentified projectiles into East Sea said South Korea. The nature of the projectiles is not clear yet.

The latest launch came just five days after Pyongyang fired two short range ballistic missiles, reported Yonhap News Agency.

 

So far, North Korea has undertaken five projectile test since July 25, likely in a show of protest against the ongoing joint military exercises between Seoul and Washington.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has downplayed the testing, outlining that no part of the Singapore agreement was being violated through the launches -- a facet which was referenced in the letter.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also wrote a three-page letter to Trump, in which he expressed his unhappiness over the military drills.

He also offered a "small" apology for testing the short-range missiles, according to Trump. Kim reiterated that the testing would stop when the exercises end.

...
Tags: north korea, ballistic missiles
Location: North Korea, Pyongyang-si, Pyongyang


Latest From World

Attorney Linda Corchado had feared this might happen when she heard her clients on hunger strike inside an immigrant detention centre had been forced to receive fluid through IV drips two weeks ago. (Photo: AP)

'Put pipe in nose 3 times': US officials force-feed Indian immigrant on hunger strike

Zakir Naik, who has lived in Malaysia for about three years and faces charges of money laundering and hate speech in India. (Photo: File)

Malaysia to quiz controversial preacher Zakir Naik over racist remarks

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: AP)

US Muslim lawmakers barred by Israel; AIPAC, Democrats object

The migrants reported they set out April 24 from an airport in Qatar and flew to Turkey and Colombia. (Photo: Representational image)

Mexico finds 65 lost Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan migrants



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Miley Cyrus-Liam Hemsworth split gets ugly with drug, cheating allegations

Liam Hemsworth with Miley Cyrus.
 

Shocking: Apple accidently confirms 2019 iPhone 11 details

Apple iPhone 11 could launch on September 10, 2019.
 

New 2019 iPhone 11 Pro leak confirms exciting Apple surprise

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max is expected to be unveiled on September 10. (Photo: EverythingApplePro)
 

Human chain formed by CRPF jawans to help local cross flooded bridge

Incessant rainfall has led to flooding in various parts of Chhattisgarh. (Photo: ANI)
 

Women, school students tie rakhi on PM Modi's wrist

Shaikh, a Pakistani national who came to India after marriage, had earlier said that she had been tying rakhi on Modi's wrist for last 25 years. (Photo: ANI)
 

On I-Day, CRPF officer Harshpal Singh recalls how he fought JeM terrorists in J&K

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer Harshpal Singh, who is slated to receive the peacetime gallantry medal - Kirti Chakra today, recalls how he eliminated three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir last year. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Malaysia to quiz controversial preacher Zakir Naik over racist remarks

Zakir Naik, who has lived in Malaysia for about three years and faces charges of money laundering and hate speech in India. (Photo: File)

US Muslim lawmakers barred by Israel; AIPAC, Democrats object

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: AP)

UK teen starved, bled to death at eco-resort: Malaysia Police

Quoirin’s naked body was discovered Tuesday beside a small stream about 2.5 kilometers (1.6 miles) from the Dusun eco-resort after disappearing from her family’s resort cottage on August 4. (Photo: AP)

Armoured vehicles, thousands of Chinese soldiers reach Hong Kong border

Armoured vehicles were also seen inside the stadium in Shenzhen, with the event taking place as concerns build that China may intervene to end 10 weeks of unrest in Hong Kong. (Photo: Representational)

Pak summons Indian envoy over alleged ceasefire violation

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over alleged ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC). (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham