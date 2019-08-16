World Asia 16 Aug 2019 Pakistan PM Imran di ...
World, Asia

Pakistan PM Imran discusses Kashmir with Trump over phone

PTI
Published Aug 16, 2019, 9:04 pm IST
Updated Aug 16, 2019, 9:18 pm IST
Prime Minister Khan conveyed Pakistan's concern on recent developments in Kashmir and the threat they pose to the regional peace.
 The meeting was open only to the five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members. China, a permanent member of the UNSC and close ally of Pakistan, had asked for "closed consultations" in the Council. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday discussed the Kashmir issue with US President Donald Trump over phone, as the UN Security Council held a closed door meeting to discuss India revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Khan took the US President "into confidence" regarding the UN Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters after the Indian government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

 

"Prime Minister Khan conveyed Pakistan's concern on recent developments in Kashmir and the threat they pose to the regional peace," Qureshi was quoted as saying by state-run Radio Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister said the conversation between the two leaders was held in a "cordial environment". They also agreed to remain in contact over the Kashmir issue, he said. They also discussed the situation in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Khan said Pakistan has been playing a "constructive role to bring peace in Afghanistan and it made efforts in past and will do so in future too."

During a press conference said Pakistan has contacted four of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and are "also trying to contact French President so that his country understands our position". The UN Security Council on Friday held a rare closed door meeting to discuss India revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir after Pakistan, backed by its all-weather ally, China, requested "closed consultations" on the issue.

The meeting was open only to the five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members. China, a permanent member of the UNSC and close ally of Pakistan, had asked for "closed consultations" in the Council.

On August 5, India revoked Article 370 of the Constitution removing special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Reacting to India's decision, Pakistan expelled the Indian High Commissioner soon after deciding to downgrade diplomatic ties with New Delhi. India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

