World Asia 16 Aug 2019 Malaysia to quiz con ...
World, Asia

Malaysia to quiz controversial preacher Zakir Naik over racist remarks

REUTERS
Published Aug 16, 2019, 9:42 am IST
Updated Aug 16, 2019, 9:42 am IST
The move came after he said Hindus in Malaysia had '100 times more rights' than Muslim minority in India.
Zakir Naik, who has lived in Malaysia for about three years and faces charges of money laundering and hate speech in India. (Photo: File)
 Zakir Naik, who has lived in Malaysia for about three years and faces charges of money laundering and hate speech in India. (Photo: File)

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian authorities will summon controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik for questioning after he allegedly made racially sensitive remarks in the multi-ethnic nation, the government said on Thursday.

The move came after several ministers demanded Naik's expulsion on Wednesday after he said Hindus in Malaysia had "100 times more rights" than the Muslim minority in India.

 

Zakir Naik, who has lived in Malaysia for about three years and faces charges of money laundering and hate speech in India, has come under fire for comments allegedly pitting the country's ethnic and religious minorities against the ethnic Malay majority, who are predominantly Muslim.

Police will question Zakir Naik and several other individuals and groups for making "racially-tinged statements" and for spreading false news that has affected public sensitivities, Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said.

"I would like to remind all parties, including non-citizens, that enforcement agencies under my ministry will not think twice to take legal action against anyone who attempts to threaten public harmony and peace," Muhyiddin said in a statement.

Asked for comment, a representative for Zakir Naik told Reuters he would first need to study the minister's statement. Race and religion are sensitive issues in Malaysia, where Malay Muslims make up about 60 percent of a population of 32 million

The rest are mostly ethnic Chinese and Indians, most of whom are Hindus.

Zakir Naik, who has repeatedly denied the charges against him in India, has said his detractors were quoting him out of context to malign him.

State news agency Bernama quoted Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad as saying this week that the controversial Islamic preacher cannot be sent back to India because of fears for his safety.

"If any (other) country wants to have him, they are welcome," Mahathir added. India banned Naik's Islamic Research Foundation in late 2016, accusing him of encouraging and aiding its followers to "promote or attempt to promote feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious communities and groups".

...
Tags: zakir naik, racial remark, muhyiddin yassin, mahathir mohamad
Location: Malaysia, Negeri Sembilan


Latest From World

Attorney Linda Corchado had feared this might happen when she heard her clients on hunger strike inside an immigrant detention centre had been forced to receive fluid through IV drips two weeks ago. (Photo: AP)

'Put pipe in nose 3 times': US officials force-feed Indian immigrant on hunger strike

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said two missiles were fired under his supervision. (Photo: AFP)

South Korea claims North Korea fires two unknown projectiles in East Sea

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: AP)

US Muslim lawmakers barred by Israel; AIPAC, Democrats object

The migrants reported they set out April 24 from an airport in Qatar and flew to Turkey and Colombia. (Photo: Representational image)

Mexico finds 65 lost Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan migrants



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Miley Cyrus-Liam Hemsworth split gets ugly with drug, cheating allegations

Liam Hemsworth with Miley Cyrus.
 

Shocking: Apple accidently confirms 2019 iPhone 11 details

Apple iPhone 11 could launch on September 10, 2019.
 

New 2019 iPhone 11 Pro leak confirms exciting Apple surprise

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max is expected to be unveiled on September 10. (Photo: EverythingApplePro)
 

Human chain formed by CRPF jawans to help local cross flooded bridge

Incessant rainfall has led to flooding in various parts of Chhattisgarh. (Photo: ANI)
 

Women, school students tie rakhi on PM Modi's wrist

Shaikh, a Pakistani national who came to India after marriage, had earlier said that she had been tying rakhi on Modi's wrist for last 25 years. (Photo: ANI)
 

On I-Day, CRPF officer Harshpal Singh recalls how he fought JeM terrorists in J&K

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer Harshpal Singh, who is slated to receive the peacetime gallantry medal - Kirti Chakra today, recalls how he eliminated three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir last year. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

US Muslim lawmakers barred by Israel; AIPAC, Democrats object

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: AP)

UK teen starved, bled to death at eco-resort: Malaysia Police

Quoirin’s naked body was discovered Tuesday beside a small stream about 2.5 kilometers (1.6 miles) from the Dusun eco-resort after disappearing from her family’s resort cottage on August 4. (Photo: AP)

Armoured vehicles, thousands of Chinese soldiers reach Hong Kong border

Armoured vehicles were also seen inside the stadium in Shenzhen, with the event taking place as concerns build that China may intervene to end 10 weeks of unrest in Hong Kong. (Photo: Representational)

Pak summons Indian envoy over alleged ceasefire violation

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over alleged ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC). (Representational Image)

'We need India's support to free Balochistan from Pak,' say Balochistan activists

The Baloch people say that they got independence from the British on August 11, 1947. (Photo:ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham