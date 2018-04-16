search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

Meaningful dialogues can resolve Indo-Pak disputes, including Kashmir: Pak Army Chief

PTI
Published Apr 16, 2018, 10:53 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2018, 10:53 am IST
General Bajwa's remarks came during his speech at the passing-out parade of cadets at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul.
Pakistan's Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also said that a 'hybrid war' had been imposed on Pakistan to internally weaken it. (Photo: File | AP)
 Pakistan's Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also said that a 'hybrid war' had been imposed on Pakistan to internally weaken it. (Photo: File | AP)

Islamabad: The peaceful resolution of India-Pakistan disputes, including the core issue of Kashmir, can be found through comprehensive and meaningful dialogue, Pakistan's Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said.

General Bajwa's remarks came during his speech at the passing-out parade of cadets at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul on Saturday, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the country's armed forces.

 

"It is our sincere belief that the route to peaceful resolution of Pak-India disputes -- including the core issue of Kashmir -- runs through comprehensive and meaningful dialogue.

"While such dialogue is no favour to any party, it remains the inevitable precursor to peace across the region. Pakistan remains committed to such a dialogue, but only on the basis of sovereign equality, dignity and honour," he said.

Addressing the cadets, General Bajwa, 57, said Pakistan is a peace loving country and seeks harmonious and peaceful co-existence with all countries, especially its neighbours, according to the statement.

"However, this desire for peace must not, in any sense, be construed as a sign of weakness. Our valiant Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond across the full spectrum of threat in a befitting manner," he added.

The Pakistan army chief also reaffirmed his country's "political and moral support" to the "basic right of self-determination" for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Pakistan has done its part to cleanse itself of the scourge of terrorism and extremism without any distinction and the efforts have started to bear results.

"We are committed to continue these efforts, not out of any compulsion, but to make Pakistan a safe, prosperous and progressive country," he said.

General Bajwa also said that a "hybrid war" had been imposed on Pakistan to internally weaken it.

"Our enemies know, that they cannot beat us fair and square and have thus subjected us to a cruel, evil and protracted hybrid war," he said, without taking any names.

Stressing that Pakistan has totally rejected extremism and terrorism, he said, "I would like to reiterate here that the nation and its Armed Forces are totally united and focused towards our primary objective, that is, eradication and elimination of terrorism."

Tags: india-pakistan disputes, pakistan army chief, qamar javed bajwa
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Will always fight for my father: Saina Nehwal after CWG 2018 gold

People have written that I put my dad first but it’s not the case otherwise I wouldn’t have won medals for my country,” an emotional Saina said after beating compatriot and top seed PV Sindhu in the final of Commonwealth Games 2018. (Photo: Twitter / Saina Nehwal)
 

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni reveals how 'bad' his back injury is after CSK lose against KXIP

“It’s (back) bad. How bad it is, I don’t know,” said MS Dhoni during his post-match interview. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Jennifer Lopez joins hands with Inglot to create new makeup line

A makeup line seemed like a natural progression since people are always asking about the products I use and how I get the glow to my skin, said JLo. (Photo: AP)
 

WhatsApp: Have you tried the modified version of 'delete for everyone' feature?

The instant messaging service keeps on rolling new features regularly to make the messaging app more intuitive and enhance user experience.
 

5 signs you might have bowel cancer

Bowel cancer, also known as colon cancer or colorectal cancer is the fourth most common diseases after breast, prostate and lung cancers.
 

Here's how fiber rich diet can help keep colon cancer at bay

Adding citrus fruits, legumes, oats and vegetables including carrots and broccoli can fulfil the requirement for fiber in the body (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Taliban claim attack on Afghan government post, killing 18

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for a blistering attack on a government compound in Afghanistan's central province of Ghazni that killed at least 15 members of the security forces. (Representational image: AP)

IMF warns China on ‘exporting’ debt

Many of the colossal projects being built by state-owned Chinese firms and financed with loans from China, are leaving countries with billions of dollars in debt to Beijing.

Xi vs Trump: Who has the better hand in potential trade war?

While President Donald Trump faces continuing churn in his administration and a tough challenge in midterm congressional elections, China’s Xi Jinping leads an outwardly stable authoritarian regime. (Photo: AP)

Myanmar minister to soon visit Rohingya camps as Bangladesh seeks refugees' return

Myanmar has said it has already verified several hundred Rohingya refugees for possible repatriation. (Photo: File) 

Cambridge Analytica denies illegal usage of Indian data

UK-based political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica is reported to have denied using data of Facebook users in India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham