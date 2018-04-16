search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

China launches website to report foreign spies, corrupt officials

AFP
Published Apr 16, 2018, 4:41 pm IST
Updated Apr 16, 2018, 4:41 pm IST
Informants will be rewarded for discovering espionage equipment or for tip-offs on anyone suspected of buying or selling state secrets.
The website, www.12339.gov.cn, launched by the ministry of national security on Sunday, also urges anyone to report attempts by Chinese nationals or foreigners to bribe state or military officials, instigate armed riots or incite ethnic separatism. (Photo: File | Representational)
 The website, www.12339.gov.cn, launched by the ministry of national security on Sunday, also urges anyone to report attempts by Chinese nationals or foreigners to bribe state or military officials, instigate armed riots or incite ethnic separatism. (Photo: File | Representational)

Beijing: China has stepped up its campaign against foreign espionage with a website in Mandarin and English encouraging people to report national security threats such as bids to “overthrow the socialist system”.

The website, www.12339.gov.cn, launched by the ministry of national security on Sunday, also urges anyone to report attempts by Chinese nationals or foreigners to bribe state or military officials, instigate armed riots or incite ethnic separatism.

 

Potential problematic behaviour also includes foreigners meeting “any person within China who has conducted activities endangering state security or is strongly suspected of doing so” — raising concerns that any interaction with dissidents would be frowned upon.

Informants will be rewarded for discovering espionage equipment or for tip-offs on anyone suspected of buying or selling state secrets, according to the website, which allows users to lodge complaints in both Chinese and English.

The website did not offer details on the rewards. The Beijing City National Security Bureau was offering USD 1,500 to USD 73,000 for information on spies, the official Beijing Daily reported last April.

The ministry has also released a cartoon, entitled “a friend with a mask,” to illustrate possible questionable behaviour, as part of its campaign to mark China’s National Security Education Day on April 15.

The cartoon tells the story of a foreigner from an international non-governmental organisation, who is promoting “western-style” workers’ rights in China.

The foreigner allegedly “bribes” a Chinese representative to organise seminars and mobilise workers to protest for their rights. According to the cartoon, such public protests are illegal and a vigilant worker reports the foreigner behind “the unrest”.

In 2016, another series of cartoons published by the ministry warned Chinese nationals against entering into romantic relationships with foreigners, since this could be a possible means of eliciting state secrets.

Tags: national security threats, ethnic separatism, beijing city national security bureau, spies
Location: China, Peking, Peking




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA's newest planet-hunting spacecraft set for launch in Florida

NASA’s latest space-bound astrophysics instrument will be carried aloft by a Falcon 9 rocket from the fleet of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s private launch service, Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX.
 

Ola to add 10,000 electric three-wheelers to fleet

In May last year, Ola had launched its first electric vehicle project in Nagpur.
 

WhatsApp changed its 'delete for everyone' feature again

The instant messaging service keeps on rolling new features regularly to make the messaging app more intuitive and enhance user experience.
 

As nation mourn's Kathua rape victim, her name becomes most searched on porn site

The incident has triggered outrage across the nation (Photo: AFP)
 

Xiaomi discontinues Mi A1 in India, ahead of Mi 6X launch: Report

The smartphone which was first launched in September 2017 in India, is an Android One version of the Mi 5X aka Mi A1.
 

10 types of biryani you must know about

The Biryani, a mixed rice dish that has been adored and adorned across kitchens in India, however, has a mysterious past. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Meaningful dialogues can resolve Indo-Pak disputes, including Kashmir: Pak Army Chief

Pakistan's Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also said that a 'hybrid war' had been imposed on Pakistan to internally weaken it. (Photo: File | AP)

Taliban claim attack on Afghan government post, killing 18

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for a blistering attack on a government compound in Afghanistan's central province of Ghazni that killed at least 15 members of the security forces. (Representational image: AP)

IMF warns China on ‘exporting’ debt

Many of the colossal projects being built by state-owned Chinese firms and financed with loans from China, are leaving countries with billions of dollars in debt to Beijing.

Xi vs Trump: Who has the better hand in potential trade war?

While President Donald Trump faces continuing churn in his administration and a tough challenge in midterm congressional elections, China’s Xi Jinping leads an outwardly stable authoritarian regime. (Photo: AP)

Myanmar minister to soon visit Rohingya camps as Bangladesh seeks refugees' return

Myanmar has said it has already verified several hundred Rohingya refugees for possible repatriation. (Photo: File) 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham