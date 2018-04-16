search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

China, Japan vow 'new starting point' in bilateral ties

AFP
Published Apr 16, 2018, 6:32 pm IST
Updated Apr 16, 2018, 6:32 pm IST
Japan is pushing to host a trilateral meeting between PM Shinzo Abe, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
Bilateral visits by Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping are also being planned. (Photo: AFP)
 Bilateral visits by Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping are also being planned. (Photo: AFP)

Japan: Asian rivals China and Japan on Monday pledged a "new starting point" for bilateral ties, vowing close co-operation amid a flurry of diplomacy on the North Korean missile threat and global trade tensions.

Welcoming Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for a rare three-day visit, Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe called for warmer relations between the two countries and said they should work together on North Korea.

 

Abe said he would be visiting the United States for talks with President Donald Trump to seek the "complete and irreversible denuclearisation" of North Korea and added "we want to co-operate with China."

"We hope to develop a strategic, mutually beneficial Japan-China relationship in various fields," said Abe.

After meeting Abe, Wang told reporters that Beijing wanted to place "Sino-Japanese cooperation at a new starting point" and cooperate on energy, financial and environmental issues.

Tokyo is battling to stay relevant amid a string of summits on North Korea's nuclear programme in which Beijing is likely to be a major player.

With this in mind, Japan is pushing to host a trilateral meeting between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Abe said this would be held "after Golden Week", a series of national holidays that ends on May 6.

Bilateral visits by Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping are also being planned.

China demonstrated its significant influence over its reclusive ally when Xi hosted the North's leader Kim Jong-un and his wife in Beijing last month.

With Moon and Trump also preparing to meet Kim, reported efforts by Japan to reach out to Pyongyang have gone ignored.

Wang said he and Abe spoke about North Korea.

"At present, the nuclear issue on the peninsula has clearly eased from a situation of a crippling crisis and has returned to the direction of denuclearisation," Wang said, reiterating Beijing's call for a political and peaceful settlement.

Meanwhile, Japan and China are targets of Trump's steel and aluminium tariffs, with Beijing also targeted with a further heavy levy.

Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Wang did not specifically mention the proposed US trade policies, as its implementation and consequences were still unclear.

But they noted the global economy has dramatically changed during the eight years the bilateral dialogue has stalled.

"We must have fresh perspectives and think about ways of cooperation and coordination," said Kono.

"We share the common understanding that starting of a trade war would have a significant impact on the prosperity of the global economy."

Following his meeting with Abe, Wang said Japan understands the importance of safeguarding the rules of the World Trade Organization.

"The consensus reached by both parties is that facing the rise of protectionism, we have all promised to use our actions to safeguard the global free trade system with the WTO as its core and jointly build a more open world economy," Wang said.

Tags: missile threat, shinzo abe, donald trump, moon jae-in, xi jinping
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA's newest planet-hunting spacecraft set for launch in Florida

NASA’s latest space-bound astrophysics instrument will be carried aloft by a Falcon 9 rocket from the fleet of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s private launch service, Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX.
 

Ola to add 10,000 electric three-wheelers to fleet

In May last year, Ola had launched its first electric vehicle project in Nagpur.
 

WhatsApp changed its 'delete for everyone' feature again

The instant messaging service keeps on rolling new features regularly to make the messaging app more intuitive and enhance user experience.
 

As nation mourn's Kathua rape victim, her name becomes most searched on porn site

The incident has triggered outrage across the nation (Photo: AFP)
 

Xiaomi discontinues Mi A1 in India, ahead of Mi 6X launch: Report

The smartphone which was first launched in September 2017 in India, is an Android One version of the Mi 5X aka Mi A1.
 

10 types of biryani you must know about

The Biryani, a mixed rice dish that has been adored and adorned across kitchens in India, however, has a mysterious past. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

China launches website to report foreign spies, corrupt officials

The website, www.12339.gov.cn, launched by the ministry of national security on Sunday, also urges anyone to report attempts by Chinese nationals or foreigners to bribe state or military officials, instigate armed riots or incite ethnic separatism. (Photo: File | Representational)

Meaningful dialogues can resolve Indo-Pak disputes, including Kashmir: Pak Army Chief

Pakistan's Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also said that a 'hybrid war' had been imposed on Pakistan to internally weaken it. (Photo: File | AP)

Taliban claim attack on Afghan government post, killing 18

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for a blistering attack on a government compound in Afghanistan's central province of Ghazni that killed at least 15 members of the security forces. (Representational image: AP)

IMF warns China on ‘exporting’ debt

Many of the colossal projects being built by state-owned Chinese firms and financed with loans from China, are leaving countries with billions of dollars in debt to Beijing.

Xi vs Trump: Who has the better hand in potential trade war?

While President Donald Trump faces continuing churn in his administration and a tough challenge in midterm congressional elections, China’s Xi Jinping leads an outwardly stable authoritarian regime. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham