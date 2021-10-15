World Neighbours 15 Oct 2021 Goons attack Hindu t ...
World, Neighbours

Goons attack Hindu temples in Bangladesh during Durga Puja, 4 killed

PTI
Published Oct 15, 2021, 3:27 am IST
Updated Oct 15, 2021, 11:56 am IST
A home ministry spokesperson said that the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) troops have been deployed in 22 districts across the country
A vandalise temple is seen in Comilla on October 14, 2021. (AFP)
 A vandalise temple is seen in Comilla on October 14, 2021. (AFP)

Dhaka: At least four persons were killed in violence after some Hindu temples in Bangladesh were vandalised by unidentified Muslim bigots during Durga Puja celebrations, prompting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to deploy paramilitary force in 22 districts on Thursday and promise to bring to justice the culprits behind the incident.

A home ministry spokesperson said that the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) troops have been deployed in 22 districts across the country to stop the spread of violence.

 

The elite anti-crime Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the armed police were also ordered to be on guard with the BGB in 22 of the 64 administrative districts and elsewhere to contain any violence, he said.

Three people were killed and several others injured during clashes between Muslim bigots and the police at Hajiganj sub-district in Chandpur, bordering Cumilla on Wednesday while the fourth one succumbed to his wounds later.

Prime Minister Hasina promised to bring to justice the culprits behind the violence, saying anyone involved in the attacks on Hindu temples and Durga Puja venues in Comilla will not be spared.

 

"The incidents in Comilla are being thoroughly investigated. Nobody will be spared. It doesn't matter which religion they belong to. They will be hunted down and punished," she said while exchanging greetings with the Hindu community members during an event at Dhakeshwari National Temple in Dhaka on the occasion of Durga Puja. She joined the program from from her official Ganabhaban residence through a video-conference.

"We are getting a large amount of information. This is an era of technology and those involved in the incident will definitely be tracked down with the use of the technology," Hasina said.

 

She also urged India to remain vigilant against escalation of any communal violence. "We expect that nothing happens there (in India) which could influence any situation in Bangladesh affecting our Hindu community here," she said.

Authorities enforced a ban on rallies in Haziganj where officials confirmed the deaths of four people in gunshots, adding that two others were critically injured in the clashes.

The police said that a couple of their officials were injured as the mob attacked them and vandalised their and local administrators' cars.

 

They, however, did not explain if the casualties were caused due to the police actions but media reports said that the police opened fire on a mob of over 500 people.

According to the officials, the police were alerted about an alleged blasphemy incident at a Durga Puja pavilion in Cumilla, about 100 kms from here, after which a probe was launched.

However, violence erupted as bigots attacked temples in parts of Cumilla, neighbouring Haziganj, northwestern coastal sub districts of Hatia and Banskhali while social media was used largely to instigate the communal tensions.

 

Hindu religious leaders called the violence as part of a plot to upset the Durga Puja celebrations and demanded action against the bigots and protection of Hindu temples and establishments.

A particular group committed the blasphemy at the pavilion to stop the Durga Puja by staging protests, secretary of Cumilla district puja celebration committee Nirmol Pal said.

The police said that they have so far detained 43 people in connection with the violence. People who posted the first video on the Cumilla puja venue on social media were also under custody.

 

"Investigations are underway and we are identifying the culprits also using security camera footage," police's deputy inspector general Anwar Hossain told the media in Cumilla.

Ruling Awami League general secretary and road transport minister Obaidul Qader said that "fanatic elements" staged attacks on Hindu temples at 10 to 12 places with a political motive.

"But our government led by (Prime Minister) Sheikh Hasina will not let them proceed with their evil design," he told reporters visiting a Puja pavilion at the Ramkrishna Mission here.

 

He cautioned people against spreading rumours to sever the interfaith harmony in the country, adding that Hasina has ordered stringent actions against the communal elements.

"We will remain alert," the minister said.

The religious affairs ministry issued an emergency notice, urging members of the public not to take the law into their hands as it reiterated calls to maintain communal harmony and peace, it said.

Hindus make up some 10 per cent of the Muslim-majority Bangladesh's 169 million population. In the past several years, there have been reports of sporadic violence, mostly sparked by rumours spread on social media.

 

...
Tags: durga puja 2021, hindu temple attacked
Location: Bangladesh, Dhaka, Dhaka


Latest From World

WHO: Mortality from COVID-19 around the world dropped to lowest level

In this file photo taken on August 9, 2021 a vehicle approaches the USA-Canada border to enter the USA, which is still closed to Canadians for non-essential travel. (Jason Redmond / AFP)

US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated travellers

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

Union Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Italy. (PTI)

G20 leaders to discuss Afghanistan in virtual summit



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Beijing accuses NATO of exaggerating 'China threat theory'

China's military budget -- the second largest in the world after the US, though still less than a third of Washington's -- is set to increase by 6.8 percent in 2021, the finance ministry announced in March. (Representational image: AFP)

Suicide bombers kill dozens of civilians, 10 U.S. troops at Kabul airport

Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport, in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (AP/Wali Sabawoon)

Taliban leaders meet with UK, Iran delegations amid economic woes

Administrative Office of the President, Taliban social media account, Sir Simon Gass, the British Prime Minister's high representative for Afghan transition, right, meets with Deputy prime minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (AP)

Myanmar protesters defy curfew; media outlets ordered shut

An anti-coup protester discharges a fire extinguisher to counter the impact of the tear gas fired by police during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Monday, March 8, 2021. Large protests have occurred daily across many cities and towns in Myanmar. (AP)

UAE to accept Indian passport holders with 14-day rider

Approval of tourist visas for Indian passport holders, who have not been in the country in the last fortnight, comes as the UAE is slowly opening up its arrivals. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->