World Asia 15 Sep 2019 Hong Kong protestors ...
World, Asia

Hong Kong protestors hurl petrol bombs; police respond with water cannons

ANI
Published Sep 15, 2019, 9:17 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2019, 9:17 pm IST
The agitators were hurling petrol bombs at various location while the HK Police responded with teargas, CNN reported.
The mass agitation which has entered its 15th week was triggered by the now-repealed extradition bill, with the protest showing no sign of abating. (Photo: AP)
 The mass agitation which has entered its 15th week was triggered by the now-repealed extradition bill, with the protest showing no sign of abating. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong: As a part of the ongoing demonstration in Hong Kong (HK), protestors on Sunday threw petrol bombs as the riot police continued to respond with water cannons and tear gas.

The agitators were hurling petrol bombs at various location while the HK Police responded with teargas, CNN reported.

 

The mass agitation which has entered its 15th week was triggered by the now-repealed extradition bill, with the protest showing no sign of abating.

Earlier this month, HK Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced her decision to formally withdraw the controversial bill, which had initially caused the violent protests starting in early June and had grown into a full-blown liberation movement.

The demonstrators are now reiterating their remaining demand for electoral reforms, an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality, and riot characterisation of June 12 protests and the unconditional release of all the protestors.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverages and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: hong kong protest, violence, petrol bombs, tear gas


Latest From World

According to the Red Cross, an estimated 140,000 people received treatment at one of the seven rehabilitation centers in Afghanistan last year. (Photo: ANI/Representational)

Taliban lifts self-imposed ban on Red Cross in Afghanistan

The British MP remarks came as Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi maintained that Islamabad will take Jammu and Kashmir issue to International Court of Justice (ICJ) and decision to abrogate Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Bob Blackman twitter)

Pakistan should first vacate PoK as J&K sovereign part of India: British MP

Police said the toilet was taken early Saturday by thieves who used at least two vehicles. (Photo: AFP)

Solid gold toilet, once offered to Donald Trump, stolen from London palace

Saudi Arabia's return to its full oil supply capacity after Saturday's attacks on Aramco oil plants could take

Saudi may take weeks to resume full oil supply after attacks: report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Ease is most difficult thing to achieve': Hrithik Roshan on 'Ghungroo' hook step

Hrithik Roshan on Ghungroo song from WAR. (Image Source: YouTube/ YRF)
 

Kiran Bedi loses iPhone while riding bullock cart to village, recovers it later

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (Photo: File)
 

Tripura: Man stole goat 41 years ago, arrested today

Photo: Representational image
 

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Pradeep Antony slaps Kavin Raj; watch

Bigg Boss Tamil 3. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

The return flight will leave Indore at 8.55 am and arrive at Delhi airport at 10.25 am daily.
 

This MP guy eats glass ‘for fun’ but wouldn’t urge you to do it

The man said that his strange habit caused damages only to his teeth and there was an adverse effect on his overall health. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Hong Kong protesters rally for support at British Consulate

Hundreds of demonstrators rallied Sunday outside the British Consulate in Hong Kong, stepping up calls for international support in their months-long campaign for democratic reforms in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. (Photo: File)

Tiananmen Square photographer behind iconic 'tank man' shot passes away at 64

Cole won the 1990 World Press Photo award for his picture of a man in a white shirt, carrying a shopping bag in each hand, striding out into the road the day after troops killed hundreds of pro-democracy protesters in the heart of Beijing. (Photo: Social Media)

‘Expected much more support from world’: Imran Khan on Kashmir

Conceding his defeat after failing to get

Bangladesh removes Pakistan's name from border pillars

After the partition of India-Pakistan in 1947, more than 8,000 pillars were installed, in which “IND-PAK/INDIA-PAKISTAN” label was engraved, the Daily Star reported. (Photo: File)

Top doctor sounds alarm over heatstroke at Tokyo 2020

Last summer, nearly 93,000 people sought emergency care across Japan, with 159 of them dying. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham