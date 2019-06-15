Cricket World Cup 2019

PM Modi, Imran Khan exchanged formal greetings

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : AISHWARYA SHUKLA
Published Jun 15, 2019, 11:05 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2019, 11:05 am IST
India wanted Pakistan to take action against terror groups operating from its soil before dialogues can begin.
 On Thursday, the two leaders attended the dinner hosted by the Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov but didn’t talk to each other. (Photo:File)

Bishkek: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan’s Imran Khan exchanged formal pleasantries on Day 2 of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Kyrgyzstan’s capital city Bishkek, as per the sources, reported NDTV.

The pleasantries were general and exchanged when both the prime ministers were in the Leaders’ lounge.

 

The leaders met for the first time amid tensions which surmounted after terror attack in February on security convoy killing 40 CRPF personnel.

On Thursday, the two leaders attended the dinner hosted by the Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov but didn’t talk to each other.

In a message directed at Pakistan, PM Modi, on Friday said countries sponsoring, aiding and supporting terrorism must be held accountable. PM Modi was addressing the SCO summit.

During his bilateral meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, PM Modi had reiterated India's stand that Pakistan should take concrete action against terror before talks can resume.

Before PM Modi left for Bishkek, India had ruled out any meeting with Pakistan. India wanted Pakistan to take action against terror groups operating from its soil before dialogues can begin.

Imran Khan and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had written separate letters to their Indian counterparts, ahead of the SCO summit, asking for resumption of bilateral talks. After assuming office too, Imran Khan had written to PM Modi, seeking dialogue on all issues, including Kashmir.

