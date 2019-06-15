Cat ear Pak minister accidentally shown during Facebook live streaming

Photos of Khyber Pakhtukhwa's Minister of Information Shoukat Yousufzai and his fellow ministers with cat ears and whiskers quickly went viral on social media. (Photo: Facebook)

Islamabad: In a comedy of errors, a person streaming live on Facebook a conference by a Pakistani minister accidentally activated the cat filter, according to a media report said today.

Photos of Khyber Pakhtukhwa's Minister of Information Shoukat Yousufzai and his fellow ministers with cat ears and whiskers quickly went viral on social media, Dawn news reported.

The press conference was about the recent decisions made by the provincial Assembly, but the netizens could not get over the mishap.

"Who let the cats out," said a Twitter user, while another posted: "Positive image of Pakistan is being promoted though a press conference streamed live on Facebook with cat filter on Ministers of KP province."

Yousufzai "looks kinda cute" with the cat ears and whiskers, another user tweeted.