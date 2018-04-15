search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Ajinkya Rahane and Virat will look to continue their winning run after winning and losing 1 games apiece in first two matches. (Photo: BCCI) 2018 IPL: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore all set to host Rajasthan Royals
 
World, Asia

Air China flight diverted after man with fountain pen tries to hold attendant hostage

AP
Published Apr 15, 2018, 2:31 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2018, 2:31 pm IST
The airline said police and aviation authorities were handling the matter and refused to provide further information.
The flight had taken off at 8:40 am from the city of Changsha in Hunan province and was scheduled to land in Beijing at 11 am. (Photo: File | Representational)
 The flight had taken off at 8:40 am from the city of Changsha in Hunan province and was scheduled to land in Beijing at 11 am. (Photo: File | Representational)

Beijing: An Air China flight bound for Beijing was diverted to central China on Sunday after a passenger tried to hold a flight attendant hostage using a fountain pen as a weapon, the country’s civil aviation authority said.

All passengers and crew on Flight 1350 made it safely off the plane after it landed in Zhengzhou city at 10 am due to what had earlier been described by authorities as an unspecified “illegal interference.”

 

The flight had taken off at 8:40 am from the city of Changsha in Hunan province and was scheduled to land in Beijing at 11 am.

The Civil Aviation Authority of China said in a statement on its website that the plane was diverted when a male passenger held a flight attendant hostage. It said only that “the matter was successfully handled” by 1:17 pm but did not provide any details. The alleged hostage-taker’s status was unclear.

In its brief report on the microblog Weibo.com, state broadcaster China Central Television included an image of what appeared to be paramilitary police in combat uniforms and helmets assembled outside a Zhengzhou airport hotel and another image of several ambulances.

The Zhengzhou airport immediately activated emergency measures, its statement said, adding that the passengers who disembarked were in a stable mood and that the airport is operating normally.

The airline said police and aviation authorities were handling the matter and refused to provide further information. It said it was arranging for another plane to pick up the passengers from Zhengzhou.

The Beijing News said on its Weibo page that a passenger described being awoken by a scream coming from the front of the plane and that “nobody knew what was going on.”

The Xiaoxiang Morning Herald quoted a passenger as saying that the disturbance occurred in the first or business class cabins but that the curtains separating those sections from economy class were pulled tightly shut.

She looked out the window and saw many police cars, ambulances and fire engines parked outside the plane as it was landing in Zhengzhou, the newspaper said in a Weibo post. The passenger described seeing armed personnel in camouflage uniforms assembled in two or three rows.

Tags: air china flight, flight attendant taken as hostage, civil aviation authority of china, weibo, zhengzhou airport
Location: China, Peking, Peking




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Soon, a 'confidential mode' for Gmail

The new function to be introduced on Gmail will allow users to stop recipients from forwarding certain emails.
 

Facebook revamps 'Bookmarks' section to easily access settings

Last month, Facebook announced a redesign of the entire settings menu on mobile devices from top to bottom to bring in controls that are easier to find and use.
 

Zero-waste mobile phones come closer to reality

Most e-waste recycling firms focus on recovering useful metals like gold, silver, copper, and palladium, which can be used to manufacture other products.
 

Facebook CEO didn’t have all the answers for Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
 

Money is indeed key for happy married life, says study

Money plays an important role in everyone's life and is one of the important pillars of your marriage. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Alert! Android phones lie about security patches: Report

The study was conducted on the firmware of 1200 smartphones from various manufacturers. (Representative Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Pakistan bars ex-PM Nawaz Sharif from holding office for life

Friday’s ruling addressed an ambiguity over Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification and whether he was barred from office for life or a specific period. (Photo: File)

Taliban claim attack on Afghan government post, killing 18

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for a blistering attack on a government compound in Afghanistan's central province of Ghazni that killed at least 15 members of the security forces. (Representational image: AP)

IMF warns China on ‘exporting’ debt

Many of the colossal projects being built by state-owned Chinese firms and financed with loans from China, are leaving countries with billions of dollars in debt to Beijing.

Xi vs Trump: Who has the better hand in potential trade war?

While President Donald Trump faces continuing churn in his administration and a tough challenge in midterm congressional elections, China’s Xi Jinping leads an outwardly stable authoritarian regime. (Photo: AP)

Myanmar minister to soon visit Rohingya camps as Bangladesh seeks refugees' return

Myanmar has said it has already verified several hundred Rohingya refugees for possible repatriation. (Photo: File) 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham