Sri Lanka's disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to step down tomorrow

Colombo: Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will step down from his disputed post of premier on Saturday after an address to the nation.

The stepping down of Rajapaksa signals an end to a turbulent seven-week long struggle for power in the island nation.

The announcement was made by his son, Namal Rajapaksa, who took to Twitter and said his father Mahinda Rajapaksa will quit “to ensure stability of the nation”, after the Supreme Court ordered that he should not exercise the powers of the office he has claimed since October 26.

To ensure stability of the nation, Former President @PresRajapaksa has decided to resign from the Premiership tomorrow after an address to the nation. The SLPP with Frm President, SLFP & others will now work to form a broader political coalition with President Sirisena. — Namal Rajapaksa (@RajapaksaNamal) December 14, 2018

The Sri Lanka Supreme Court in its latest ruling had unanimously declared that the dissolution of Parliament by President Maithripala Sirisena was “illegal”. This came as a blow to Mahinda Rajapaksa, whose controversial decisions plunged the island nation into an unprecedented political turmoil.

Rajapaksa was appointed as the premier on October 26 by President Maithripala Sirisena after sacking Ranil Wickremesinghe, plunging the nation into a constitutional crisis.

The Supreme Court decided that a Court of Appeal order issued against the appointment of Rajapaksa as Prime Minister and against his Cabinet from holding office will stand. The appeal filed by Rajapaksa will be taken up for hearing on January 16, 17 and 18.