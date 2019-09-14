World Asia 14 Sep 2019 ‘Expected much ...
World, Asia

‘Expected much more support from world’: Imran Khan on Kashmir

ANI
Published Sep 14, 2019, 8:15 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2019, 8:15 am IST
Islamabad has been left red-faced after its desperate attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue fell flat.
Conceding his defeat after failing to get "expected" support from the international community over Kashmir issue, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that India has made Kashmir a part of the country after the abrogation of Article 370. (Photo: File)
 Conceding his defeat after failing to get "expected" support from the international community over Kashmir issue, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that India has made Kashmir a part of the country after the abrogation of Article 370. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Conceding his defeat after failing to get "expected" support from the international community over Kashmir issue, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that India has made Kashmir a part of the country after the abrogation of Article 370.

In an exclusive interview to Russia Today that aired on Friday, Khan said: "...India has annexed Kashmir, so it is no longer a disputed territory as far as India is concerned. They have made it a part of India."

 

"Sadly, I would have expected the world to react much more than it has," said Khan, while accusing the Indian government of violating the Simla agreement.

Khan has further claimed that trade and markets have blocked and prevented the world to react over the Kashmir issue.

The Pak Prime Minister also vented his frustration by launching attacks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and RSS.

Reiterating his threat of a possible nuclear war between India and Pakistan, Khan said, "The fact is what India is doing in Kashmir is going to have consequence way beyond the borders of India, way beyond the subcontinent. This is now going to become a nuclear hotspot. If it becomes the flashpoint of conflict between India and Pakistan, this will be the first time the two nuclear arm country comes face to face."

When asked whether he is planning to raise the Kashmir issue in United Nations General Assembly, Khan said he would apprise the world and countries about the condition in India.

Few days back, Pakistan interior minister Brig Ijaz Ahmed Shah had made similar remarks that Islamabad has failed to get support from the international community over its stand on Kashmir issue. Shah blamed Pakistan "ruling elite" including Khan for "destroying" the image of the country.

Ijaz's remarks came a day after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, during a UNHRC session in Geneva, claimed that India has transformed Jammu and Kashmir into the largest "caged prison in this planet" after the abrogation of Article 370.

India had rejected Qureshi's allegations and had hit back saying a "fabricated narrative" on Jammu and Kashmir has come from "the epicentre of global terrorism" and from a nation, which conducts cross-border terrorism as a form of 'alternate diplomacy'.

Islamabad has been left red-faced after its desperate attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue fell flat. The country has found itself isolated after being snubbed at the United Nations, as well as by countries like the United States, France, and Russia.

India's decision has been hailed internationally with several countries calling the move as India's internal matter even as Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the issue.

Islamabad has found itself completely isolated despite desperate attempts aimed at internationalising the issue.

Pakistan has approached various world leaders, including Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, French President Emmanuel Macron and the Jordanian King Abdullah II to seek their interventions into the issue, but in vain.

However, Pakistan has been told to engage bilaterally with India to end tensions. India has repeatedly made it clear that talks with Pakistan are only possible after Islamabad stops sponsoring terror.

...
Tags: india, pakistan, imran khan, jammu and kashmir, article 370
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


Latest From World

The 48-year-old, who is currently on sick leave from Leicestershire Police, now faces a misconduct inquiry and disciplinary action by the police force over his illegal searches, which included looking up information on English football star David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham. (Photo: File)

Indian-origin cop suspended for 'misusing' work computer, looking up David Beckham

Former vice-president Joe Biden (L) and California Senator Kamala Harris (R) speak while Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders walks by after the third Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign in Houston, Texas. (Photo: AFP)

Joe Biden on offensive in race for US prez

A scene from the documentry Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

Unravelling Bikram, the criminal

The Foreign Minister said public life in Pakistan Administrated Kashmir is free, while around four thousand Kashmiris have been detained in Kashmir by the Indian forces. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan can’t take issue of Kashmir to ICJ: Pakistan’s Law Ministry



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP: Human chain to rescue 2 people washed away in an overflowing stream

One person was rescued by the locals while search operation for another person is underway. (Photo: ANI)
 

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's hot beach picture is new topic of memes; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli meme. (Photo: Twitter)
 

iPhone 11 actual Indian prices revealed

The iPhone 11 series consists of trhee phones, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
 

Realme XT review: 64MP goodness

This is it, the USP of the device. The Realme XT comes with the first 64MP camera in a smartphone. Not just that, it also has a quad-camera setup on the back comprising the main lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP ultra-macro lens.
 

Viral video: Kenya has its own Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol and fans can't miss to watch them

Kenya's SRK and Kajol. (Photo: Youtube/Twitter)
 

Kashmir: Most googled term across globe after abrogation of Article 370

The internet users googled 'Kashmir' more than ever before, in August. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Bangladesh removes Pakistan's name from border pillars

After the partition of India-Pakistan in 1947, more than 8,000 pillars were installed, in which “IND-PAK/INDIA-PAKISTAN” label was engraved, the Daily Star reported. (Photo: File)

Top doctor sounds alarm over heatstroke at Tokyo 2020

Last summer, nearly 93,000 people sought emergency care across Japan, with 159 of them dying. (Photo: Representational)

58 countries joined Pak in asking India to lift restrictions in Kashmir: Imran Khan

India also said that its legislative decisions on Jammu and Kashmir cut the ground from under Pakistan's feet by creating obstacles in its continuing sponsorship of cross-border terrorism and its gory human rights record speaks for itself. (Photo: File)

Failed to convince international community over Kashmir issue: Pak Interior Minister

Pakistan Interior Minister Brig Ijaz Ahmed Shah has brought a major embarrassment to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his coterie of ministers with his admission that Islamabad has failed to get support from the international community over its stand on Kashmir issue. (Photo: ANI)

Germany premier Angela Merkel sees 'every chance' for Brexit deal

German Chanellor Angela Merkel. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham