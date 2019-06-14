Cricket World Cup 2019

World Asia 14 Jun 2019 Pak extends airspace ...
World, Asia

Pak extends airspace ban along its eastern border with India till June 28

PTI
Published Jun 14, 2019, 9:46 am IST
Updated Jun 14, 2019, 9:46 am IST
As a result of ban, foreign carriers using Indian airspace have been forced to take costly detours because they cannot fly over Pakistan.
Pakistan on Thursday extended its airspace ban along its eastern border with India for the third time till June 28, according to a notice issued by the country's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). (Representational Image)
 Pakistan on Thursday extended its airspace ban along its eastern border with India for the third time till June 28, according to a notice issued by the country's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). (Representational Image)

Lahore: Pakistan on Thursday extended its airspace ban along its eastern border with India for the third time till June 28, according to a notice issued by the country's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Pakistan fully closed its airspace on February 26 after the Indian Air Force fighter jets struck a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist training camp in Balakot following the Pulwama terror attack in Kashmir.

 

The CAA notice issued to airmen (NOTAM) on Thursday says: "Pakistani airspace will be closed until June 28 along its eastern border with India. The Panjgoor airspace will remain open for overflying transit flights from the western side as Air India had already been using that airspace."

A Pakistan government official told PTI that since there has been no official communication between the two countries regarding opening of their airspace for each other the "status quo" will prevail.

"See if some development takes place at the government's level in this respect before June 28," he said.

On Wednesday, Pakistan gave a special permission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's VVIP flight to use its airspace for his official trip to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

However, Prime Minister Modi's VVIP aircraft avoided flying over Pakistan. Earlier, Pakistan had allowed India's former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to fly directly though Pakistani airspace to participate in the meeting of SCO foreign ministers in Bishkek on May 21.

Since the latest round of Indo-Pak tensions, Pakistan has only opened two air routes- both of them pass through southern Pakistan, of the total 11.

The IAF announced on May 31 that all temporary restrictions imposed on Indian airspace post the Balakot airstrike have been removed.

On May 15, Pakistan first extended the airspace ban till May 30. Then on May 30, it extended the ban till June 15. Now it has prolonged the airspace ban till June 28.

As a result of the ban, foreign carriers using Indian airspace have been forced to take costly detours because they cannot fly over Pakistan.

The closure mainly affects flights from Europe to Southeast Asia. The flights from Europe and the US flying in and out of New Delhi have been the worst hit.

Since Pakistan's airspace closure, the airfare on many routes has gone up significantly, including Delhi-Kabul, Delhi-Moscow, Delhi-Tehran and Delhi-Astana.

...
Tags: pakistan, india, airspace, ban, terror
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

The juicy apple dessert was served at the end to sum up the dinner for the world leaders. (Photo: ANI)

Lavish dinner for SCO leaders, Modi gets his veg

PM Narendra Modi attending the SCO summit in Bishkek. (Photo: ANI)

'Koi dua-salaam nahin hua' between Modi, Imran at SCO meet: report

During a meeting with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz at the sidelines of the summit, Khan spoke to Salman's interpreter and walked off before the message could be translated to the king. (Photo: FIle)

Imran Khan breaks diplomatic protocol at SCO summit

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated the need to resolve all outstanding issues with India through dialogue. (Photo: File)

Imran Khan reiterates need for dialogue with India amid spiralling tensions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lavish dinner for SCO leaders, Modi gets his veg

The juicy apple dessert was served at the end to sum up the dinner for the world leaders. (Photo: ANI)
 

John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi join Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty's 'Mumbai Saga' gang

Mumbai Saga cast. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Exciting Apple iPhone 11 leak suggests three huge, best-in-class upgrades

The 2019 iPhones will feature huge improvements in night photography, battery and sound. (Photo: Ben Geskin)
 

Anand Kumar and his students believe Hrithik's portrayal in 'Super 30' is perfect

Hrithik Roshan's look in 'Super 30'.
 

Trump gets trolled for ‘Prince of Whales’ error

That would be Charles, Prince of Wales, whom Trump had met last week at World War II commemorations in Britain. (Photo: File)
 

Uber enlists ‘Qute’ to take on India's choked, polluted roads

Uber will price the Qutes, which can carry up to three passengers and have windows and a fan but no air-conditioning.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Xi to visit India for informal summit with Modi: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told President Xi Jinping that Pakistan needs to create an atmosphere free from terror and take concrete action to end the scourge but does not see Islamabad doing it at this stage. (Photo: Twitter)

Palestine honours Indian with 'Star of Jerusalem' award

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (Photo: AP)

Pak must take 'concrete action' against terrorism: Modi tells Xi

This is the first meeting between the two leaders after Modi's re-election following the stunning victory of the BJP in the general elections last month. (Photo: Twitter)

Hong Kong police use tougher tactics against protesters

Police fired rubber bullets and beanbag rounds at the crowds, weapons that have not been widely used in recent history. Human rights groups criticised the tough tactics, while police said they were necessary against crowds of people who broke through barriers outside government headquarters and the legislature on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

'Don't drink and fly drones,' say Japanese MPs

Performing dangerous stunts with drones such as sharp plunges will also be subject to fines of up to 500,000 yen. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham