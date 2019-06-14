Cricket World Cup 2019

World Asia 14 Jun 2019 India assures suppor ...
World, Asia

India assures support to Afghanistan in electing a legitimate government: Sources

ANI
Published Jun 14, 2019, 12:01 pm IST
Updated Jun 14, 2019, 12:01 pm IST
Afghanistan is scheduled to undergo--presidential, provincial councils and the Ghazni parliamentary elections--simultaneously in September.
PM Narendra Modi with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. (Photo: ANI)
 PM Narendra Modi with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. (Photo: ANI)

Bishkek: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani that India will support Afghanistan to ensure that a "legitimate government is chosen through the democratic process", said sources on Thursday.

Modi who held a bilateral meeting with Ghani on sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit here promised that India will fulfil all expectations of Afghanistan.

 

The war-torn nation is scheduled to undergo three elections--presidential, the provincial councils and the Ghazni parliamentary elections--simultaneously on September 28.

Afghanistan has a long troubled history of elections. Last year, the October's elections were marred by roadside bomb attacks by Taliban. The problems also included malfunctioning of biometric voter verification equipment, incomplete voter lists and huge delays at polling sites.

The elections which were supposed to occur on April 20 were postponed due to "mounting pressure" on Independent Election Commission in Kabul to conduct effective voting.

Citing Bangladesh example, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the importance of cooperation, sources said.

Meanwhile, during the talks, Ghani apprised the development in the peace process led by US special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad.

Notably, Khalilzad has held many rounds of talks with the Taliban but no agreement has been reached yet. On Monday, the new rounds of discussion were started to revive the stalled talks.

Ghani also urged Modi to see terrorism and drugs through a single prism fueling the other.

The two leaders also discussed Pakistan, Afghanistan President Ghani raised questions on the "sincerity of Pakistan" in fighting terrorism, sources added.

Afghanistan and India both have blamed Pakistan for supporting and harbouring terrorist groups.

...
Tags: narendra modi, afghanistan, ashraf ghani
Location: Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek shaary, Bishkek


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

A team comprising officials of the Criminal Investigations Department took the suspects in its custody in Dubai and brought them back for further questioning. (Photo: AP)

Five suspects of Easter Sunday attacks repatriated from the UAE

PM Narendra Modi addresing the SCO summit in Bishkek (Photo: ANI)

Stop terror, PM Modi warns Pakistan in SCO speech

The issue had come up during a meeting between former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif during the latter's visit to India last month. (Photo: File)

PM Modi - Iranian President to meet today

The Supreme Federal Court (STF), which voted eight to three in favor of the measure, classified homophobia as a crime similar to racism. (Photo: AFP)

Brazil Supreme Court criminalizes homophobia



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC World Cup 2019: Injured opener Shikhar Dhawan goes to gym; watch video

With a heavily bandaged left hand, Dhawan was seen doing lower body exercises in a short video posted by him on his Twitter page. (Photo:AFP)
 

World Blood Donor Day: Save lives, be a donor

Blood groups must be compatible for donation or else can lead to clotting of the blood and other health complications. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

ICC CWC'19: Poonam Pandey gives befitting reply to Pakistani ad on Ind vs Pak; watch

Poonam Pandey video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Lavish dinner for SCO leaders, Modi gets his veg

The juicy apple dessert was served at the end to sum up the dinner for the world leaders. (Photo: ANI)
 

John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi join Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty's 'Mumbai Saga' gang

Mumbai Saga cast. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Exciting Apple iPhone 11 leak suggests three huge, best-in-class upgrades

The 2019 iPhones will feature huge improvements in night photography, battery and sound. (Photo: Ben Geskin)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

'Koi dua-salaam nahin hua' between Modi, Imran at SCO meet: report

PM Narendra Modi attending the SCO summit in Bishkek. (Photo: ANI)

Imran Khan reiterates need for dialogue with India amid spiralling tensions

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated the need to resolve all outstanding issues with India through dialogue. (Photo: File)

Pak extends airspace ban along its eastern border with India till June 28

Pakistan on Thursday extended its airspace ban along its eastern border with India for the third time till June 28, according to a notice issued by the country's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). (Representational Image)

Xi to visit India for informal summit with Modi: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told President Xi Jinping that Pakistan needs to create an atmosphere free from terror and take concrete action to end the scourge but does not see Islamabad doing it at this stage. (Photo: Twitter)

Palestine honours Indian with 'Star of Jerusalem' award

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham