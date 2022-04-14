World Europe 14 Apr 2022 Russia 'would d ...
World, Europe

Russia 'would deploy nuclear arms' near Finland, Sweden if join NATO

AFP
Published Apr 14, 2022, 11:05 pm IST
Updated Apr 14, 2022, 11:05 pm IST
Finland said this week it will decide whether to apply for NATO membership within weeks and Sweden is also discussing membership
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev. (AP)
 Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev. (AP)

MOSCOW: Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned Thursday that Russia would deploy nuclear weapons close to the Baltic States and Scandinavia if Finland or Sweden decide to join NATO.

Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's security council and president from 2008 to 2012, wrote on Telegram that if the countries joined, this would more than double Russia's land border with NATO members.

 

"Naturally, we will have to reinforce these borders," he said.

"In this case, it would not be possible to talk any more about the Baltic non-nuclear status. The balance has to be restored," he said, indicating that Russia would be entitled to deploy nuclear weapons in the region.

The former president said Russia would "seriously reinforce its group of ground forces and air defences and deploy significant naval forces in the Gulf of Finland."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked about the comments by journalists, said that "this has been talked about many times" and President Vladimir Putin has issued an order on "reinforcing our western flank" due to NATO's growing military potential.

 

Asked if this reinforcement would include nuclear weapons, Peskov said: "I can't say... There will be a whole list of measures, necessary steps. This will be covered at a separate meeting by the president."

Moscow's military actions in Ukraine have sparked a dramatic U-turn in public and political opinion in both Finland and Sweden over long-held policies of military non-alignment.

Finland said this week it will decide whether to apply for NATO membership within weeks and Sweden is also discussing membership.

...
Tags: russia nuclear arms
Location: Russian Federation, Moscow (City), Moscow


Latest From World

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (AP)

UN says Ukraine war threatens to devastate many poor nations

Joe Biden (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Russia war a 'genocide,' trying to 'wipe out' Ukraine: Biden

Sri Lankans demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign over the debt-ridden country's worst economic crisis protest in the rain outside the president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Sri Lanka announces default on all external debt

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during the fourth U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department, in Washington, DC. (PTI Photo)

U.S. monitoring rise in human rights abuses in India: Antony Blinken



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

UN says Ukraine war threatens to devastate many poor nations

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (AP)

Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile kills 52 at train station

Ukrainian servicemen carry a body after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Biden to visit near Ukraine-Poland border in show of solidarity

US President Joe Biden gestures ahead of a European Union (EU) summit at EU Headquarters in Brussels on March 24, 2022. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

Russian strikes turning Mariupol into 'ashes' as West plans more sanctions

An elderly woman walks pass concrete blocks topped with sandbags at a street in Odesa, southern Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.(AP/Petros Giannakouris)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->