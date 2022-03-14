World Asia 14 Mar 2022 Major Chinese cities ...
World, Asia

Major Chinese cities impose COVID-19 restriction as cases spike

ANI
Published Mar 14, 2022, 8:28 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2022, 8:28 am IST
The latest spike is being described as the severest COVID-19 outbreaks in two years
Residents line up for coronavirus screening during the COVID-19 lockdown in Changchun in northeastern China's Jilin province. (Photo: AP)
 Residents line up for coronavirus screening during the COVID-19 lockdown in Changchun in northeastern China's Jilin province. (Photo: AP)

Beijing: Amid a rapid resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China, two of the country's biggest cities, Shenzhen and Shanghai, have imposed strict virus measures.

The recent spike in coronavirus cases has led to allowing rapid antigen tests for public use and resulted in the dismissal of senior officials for their slack response to the ongoing health crisis. The latest spike, described as the severest COVID-19 outbreaks in two years, has forced several major cities to go into lockdowns.

 

Shenzhen officials imposed a lockdown for one week. Nonessential workers are ordered to stay home and adults have been asked to undergo three P.C.R. tests. Similarly, Shanghai has entered a partial lockdown. Residents are barred from leaving the city unless it is necessary.

On Sunday, China's National Health Commission reported 3,122 new virus cases, a rise from previous totals from 1,524 on Saturday. The average number of new virus cases in the country has reached 1,370 per day over the past week, according to Johns Hopkins University.

 

Chinese state media reported that Chinese observers warned local governments to avoid taking extreme measures such as city lockdowns, as they would harm the local economy.

China isolates all virus cases, including those in the community, as part of its COVID Zero policy. State media tabloid Global Times reported that China must strive to achieve a new breakthrough in its COVID policy.

Meanwhile, the situation is not at ease even in the autonomous region of Hong Kong. About 300,000 Covid-19 patients and their close contacts in Hong Kong are now under home quarantine, according to the city's Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

 

The city chief also highlighted that it would be challenging for the authorities to keep up if the cases keep rising at the current rate.

...
Tags: china covid-19 cases, china lockdown
Location: China, Peking, Peking


Horoscope 14 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From World

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a close view of Chernobyl nuclear facilities, Ukraine, during the Russian invasion. (Photo: AP)

Power restored to Ukraine's Chernobyl plant, seized by Russian forces: Kyiv

Workers wait to collect deliveries for a lockdown community in Beijing. (Photo: AP)

China returns to mass shutdowns as COVID-19 cases surge

A woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. (Photo: AP/File)

Air raid alerts added by Google for Android phones in Ukraine

The report further found that China was building a fence around a border pillar and attempting to construct a canal and a road on the Nepalese side of the border. (Image via ANI)

China encroaching into Nepal's territory, says report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

China defends joining with India on coal phase down' instead of phase out' at COP26

In his reply, Zhao said China pays high importance to green transformation and has made tremendous efforts to control the coal consumption of coal-fired power plants. (Representational Image/PTI)

Death toll rises to 13 in Indonesia volcano eruption

Mount Semeru releases volcanic materials during an eruption as seen from Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia. (Photo: AP)

China puts 13 million residents in lockdown ahead of Games

China has reported 4,636 deaths among a total of 100,644 cases of COVID-19. (AP Photo)

North Korea test-fires most powerful missile since 2017

This picture taken released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on January 28 shows what North Korea says is a surface-to-surface tactical guided missile test-fire conducted by the Academy of Defence Science of the DPRK at an undisclosed location. (AFP)

Omicron likely to be dominant strain globally in 2022: Singapore experts

Health workers process COVID-19 PCR tests at an outdoor testing site aside the Long Island Sound in Stamford, Connecticut. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->