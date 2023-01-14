  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
World Asia 14 Jan 2023 China reports almost ...
World, Asia

China reports almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths in a month

AFP | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 14, 2023, 5:47 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2023, 6:01 pm IST
China recorded 59,938 Covid-related deaths between December 8, 2022 and January 12 this year. (Representational Image)
 China recorded 59,938 Covid-related deaths between December 8, 2022 and January 12 this year. (Representational Image)

BEIJING: China's health authorities on Saturday reported almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths in just over a month, the first major death toll released by the government since the loosening of its virus restrictions in early December.

China recorded 59,938 Covid-related deaths between December 8, 2022 and January 12 this year, Jiao Yahui, head of the Bureau of Medical Administration under the National Health Commission, told a press conference.

The figure refers only to deaths recorded at medical facilities, with the total toll likely to be higher.

It includes 5,503 deaths caused by respiratory failure directly due to the virus, and 54,435 deaths caused by underlying diseases combined with Covid, Jiao said.

China has been accused of underreporting its number of virus deaths since abandoning its zero-Covid policy in early December.

Health officials insisted Wednesday it was "not necessary" to dwell on the exact number.

Beijing had previously revised its methodology for categorising Covid fatalities, saying it would count only those who die specifically of respiratory failure caused by the virus.

But this had been criticised by the World Health Organization, which said the new definition was "too narrow".

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said the organisation was continuing to "ask China for more rapid, regular, reliable data on hospitalisation and deaths, as well as... viral sequencing".

On Saturday China's health officials said the average age of those who died was 80.3 years old, with over 90 percent of fatalities above 65 years old.

Most suffered from underlying conditions, they said.

Millions of people over 60 years of age in China are unvaccinated.

...
Tags: china, world health organization, tedros adhanom ghebreyesus
Location: China, Tianjin, Tianjin


Latest From World

For the last several months, the local media have saturated this district with biased and negative stories about Mr. Musk (in picture) that have fostered... highly prejudicial biases in the jury pool, the CEO's lawyers argued in a filing. — AFP

Musk faces US fraud trial over Tesla tweet

China's foreign trade and exports showed strong resilience in the face of many difficulties and challenges, said a customs agency spokesperson, Lu Daliang, at a news conference. — Representational Image/DC

China's trade surplus swells to USD 877.6 billion as exports grow

The World Health Organization on Wednesday recommended that two Indian cough syrups - Ambronol and DOK-1 Max - should not be used for children in Uzbekistan. (Representational image: PTI)

WHO recommends not using Indian cough syrups in Uzbekistan

This handout picture taken and released on January 10, 2023 by BNPB (National Disaster Management Agency) shows a damaged house after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit deep under the ocean off Indonesia and East Timor, in the Tanimbar islands in Maluku. (Photo: AFP)

7.6 quake damages buildings in Indonesia, felt in Australia



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

7.6 quake damages buildings in Indonesia, felt in Australia

This handout picture taken and released on January 10, 2023 by BNPB (National Disaster Management Agency) shows a damaged house after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit deep under the ocean off Indonesia and East Timor, in the Tanimbar islands in Maluku. (Photo: AFP)

UN body expresses concern over slavery in China and forced marriages among Indians

United Nations Headquarters in New York (AFP file image)

Wear all-covering burqa, Taliban tells Afghan women

Many women already wear the burqa in rural areas. (Representational Image/ AP)

Israel's Netanyahu appears to edge toward victory after vote

Israel's ex-premier and leader of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu addresses supporters at campaign headquarters in Jerusalem early on November 2, 2022, after the end of voting for national elections. - Netanyahu inched towards reclaiming power after projected election results showed a majority government was within reach for the veteran right-winger, but the outlook could shift as ballots are counted. (Photo: AFP)

Fire kills 9 Indians in Maldives capital

People evacuated from a fire gutted building in the Maldives capital Male on November 10, 2022, await relocation after a major fire swept through cramped living quarters of foreign workers. (Mohamed SHAABIN / AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->