World Asia 14 Jan 2020 'Concerned but ...
World, Asia

'Concerned but we need to be frank': Malaysia PM on India palm oil curbs

REUTERS
Published Jan 14, 2020, 12:37 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2020, 12:37 pm IST
India was Malaysia's biggest buyer of palm oil in 2019, with 4.4 million tonnes of purchases.
Kuala Lumpur is concerned about India's new curbs on imports of palm oil after a diplomatic row, Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday, but indicated he would continue to speak out against "wrong things" even if it costs his country financially. (Photo: File)
 Kuala Lumpur is concerned about India's new curbs on imports of palm oil after a diplomatic row, Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday, but indicated he would continue to speak out against "wrong things" even if it costs his country financially. (Photo: File)

Kuala Lumpur: Kuala Lumpur is concerned about India's new curbs on imports of palm oil after a diplomatic row, Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday, but indicated he would continue to speak out against "wrong things" even if it costs his country financially.

India, the world's biggest buyer of edible oils, last week changed rules that traders say effectively ban imports of refined palm oil from Malaysia, the world's second-biggest producer and exporter of palm oil after Indonesia.

 

The move came after New Delhi objected to Mr Mahathir's criticism of new citizenship law that makes religion test for citizenship. The 94-year-old premier, whose outspoken nature has soured ties with both India and Saudi Arabia in recent months, had earlier said that India had "invaded and occupied" Kashmir.

As Malaysian palm refiners stare at a massive loss of business, Mr Mahathir said his government would find a solution.

"We are concerned of course because we sell a lot of palm oil to India, but on the other hand we need to be frank and see that if something goes wrong, we will have to say it," he told reporters. "If we allow things to go wrong and think only about the money involved, then I think a lot of wrong things will be done, by us and by other people."

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery was down 0.9 per cent in afternoon trade.

Reuters reported on Monday the India had informally instructed traders to stay away from Malaysian palm oil. Indian traders are instead buying Indonesian crude palm oil at a premium of $10 tonne over Malaysian prices.

The Foreign Ministry said on Thursday the palm curbs were not country specific but that "for any commercial trading, the status of relationship between any two countries" is something a business would consider.

India was Malaysia's biggest buyer of palm oil in 2019, with 4.4 million tonnes of purchases. In 2020, purchases could fall below 1 million tonnes if relations don't improve, Indian traders say.

To make up for the potential loss, Malaysian officials say they are trying to sell more to Pakistan, the Philippines, Myanmar, Vietnam, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Algeria and Jordan.

But replacing the top buyer won't be easy, and that's why the Malaysian Trades Union Congress, whose members include palm workers, has urged the two countries to talk things out.

"We wish to implore upon both governments to use all possible diplomatic channels to resolve this issue putting aside any personal or diplomatic ego," it said in a statement.

Malaysia's Primary Industries Ministry, supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is engaging with its Indian counterparts to try and sort out the issue, according to a Malaysian government source aware of the discussions. He declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The ministries could not immediately be reached for comment.

...
Tags: india, palm oil, malaysia, mahathir mohamad
Location: Malaysia, Wilayah Persekutuan, Kuala Lumpur


Latest From World

Victims of an Iran-downed jetliner would still be alive if not for a recent escalation of tensions partly triggered by the United States, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday. (Photo: File)

Trudeau's strong response on US-Iran tensions that led to Ukraine crash

A candlelight ceremony in Tehran turned into a protest, with hundreds of people chanting against the country's leaders including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and police dispersing them with tear gas. AP photo

Iran police shoot at those protesting plane shootdown

Yusaku Maezawa

Japanese Billionaire Maezawa wants girlfriend to fly to the moon

Queen Elizabeth II and other senior British royals were gathering for a meeting Monday with Prince Harry in an attempt to solve the crisis triggered by his bombshell announcement that he and wife Meghan were stepping back from the royal frontline. (Photo: File)

'Put arm around brother all life, no more': Prince William on Harry



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Japanese Billionaire Maezawa wants girlfriend to fly to the moon

Yusaku Maezawa

To maintain ties, Nepal to bar NGOs from running programmes opposed by India, China

Nepal is drafting a new policy

Taiwan vote signals growing divide with China

Supporters of Nationalist or KMT party cheer as their candidate Han Kuo-yu Han arrives to concede defeat in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. AP photo

China firm on Taiwan after President Tsai’s landslide victory

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen waves to supporters outside her campaign headquarters in Taipei. AFP photo

Taiwan elections: President Tsai ahead of rival

Supporters of Taiwan's presidential election candidate, Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen cheer for Tsai's victory in Taipei, Taiwan, on Saturday. AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham