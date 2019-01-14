search on deccanchronicle.com
Indonesia Lion Air jet crash: Cockpit voice recorder, human remains found

AP
Published Jan 14, 2019, 1:38 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2019, 1:38 pm IST
The 2-month-old Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet plunged into Java Sea just minutes after taking off on Oct. 29, killing all 189 people on board.
A rescuer inspects a part of Lion Air plane flight JT 610 retrieved from the waters where it crashed at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, in October (Photo: AP)
Jakarta: Navy divers have recovered the cockpit voice recorder of a Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in October, Indonesian officials said Monday, in a possible boost to the accident investigation.

Ridwan Djamaluddin, a deputy maritime minister, told reporters that remains of some of the 189 people who died in the crash were also discovered at the seabed location.

 

A spokesman for the Indonesian navy’s western fleet, Lt. Col. Agung Nugroho, said divers using high-tech “ping locator” equipment had started a new search effort on Friday and found the voice recorder beneath 8 meters (26 feet) of seabed mud. The plane crashed in waters 30 meters (98 feet) deep.

The device is being transported to a navy port in Jakarta, Nugroho said, and will be handed over to the transportation safety committee, which is overseeing the accident investigation.

One black box found from the crashed Lion Air jet is revealed in Jakarta, a find that could be critical to establishing why a brand new jet plunged into the Java Sea shortly after take-off, killing 189 people on board.

 “This is good news, especially for us who lost our loved ones,” said Irianto, the father of Rio Nanda Pratama, a doctor who died in the crash.

“Even though we don’t yet know the contents of the CVR, this is some relief from our despair,” he said.

The 2-month-old Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet plunged into the Java Sea just minutes after taking off from Jakarta on Oct. 29, killing everyone on board.

The cockpit data recorder was recovered three days after the crash and showed that the jet’s airspeed indicator had malfunctioned on its last four flights.

Navy chief Rear Adm. Harjo Susmoro said the voice recorder was found just 50 meters (164 feet) from where the data recorder was located. He said the voice recorder’s signal, designed to last 90 days following a crash, would’ve stopped in about 15 days.

 

The Lion Air crash was the worst airline disaster in Indonesia since 1997, when 234 people died on a Garuda flight near Medan. In December 2014, an AirAsia flight from Surabaya to Singapore plunged into the sea, killing all 162 people on board.

Lion Air is one of Indonesia’s youngest airlines but has grown rapidly, flying to dozens of domestic and international destinations. It has been expanding aggressively in Southeast Asia, a fast-growing region of more than 600 million people

