Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the G20 summit in Bali

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bali from November 14-16 to attend the 17th G-20 summit. He will attend three key sessions on food and energy security, digital transformation and health at the Bali summit, in addition to around 20 other engagements during his nearly 45-hour stay.

The Prime Minister, who will leave on Monday, is attending the summit at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo. The Indonesian President will symbolically hand over the G-20 presidency to Modi at the closing session of the summit. India will formally assume the G-20 presidency on December 1 for one year.

"During our G-20 presidency, India, Indonesia and Brazil would be the Troika (the current, previous and incoming G-20 Presidencies). This is the first time in the G-20 that this Troika would consist of developing countries and emerging economies in a row," said foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra. India is part of the G-20 Troika also comprising Indonesia and Italy.

He added that the Prime Minister and other leaders would deliberate on the global economy, energy, environment, digital transformation, etc at the summit.

On the sidelines of the summit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with around 10 world leaders and will also attend a community event to connect with the Indian diaspora in Indonesia.

US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping are some of the top world leaders who are expected to attend the summit.

The G-20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.