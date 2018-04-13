search on deccanchronicle.com
Pakistan bars ex-PM Nawaz Sharif from holding office for life

Sharif, 67, resigned in July 2017 after Pak SC disqualified him from holding office over an undeclared source of income.
Friday’s ruling addressed an ambiguity over Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification and whether he was barred from office for life or a specific period. (Photo: File)
Islamabad: Pakistan’s Supreme Court disqualified deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif from holding office for life on Friday, television news channels reported.

Sharif, 67, resigned in July 2017 after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding office over an undeclared source of income, but the veteran leader maintains his grip on the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party.

 

Friday’s ruling addressed an ambiguity over Sharif’s disqualification and whether he was barred from office for life or a specific period.

