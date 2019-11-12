World Asia 12 Nov 2019 Pakistan cabinet obj ...
Pakistan cabinet objects to Nawaz Sharif's UK visit

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published Nov 12, 2019, 4:26 am IST
Updated Nov 12, 2019, 4:26 am IST
In a statement, the minister said that the federal cabinet had not yet received any summary in this regard.
 Nawaz Sharif (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhry on Mon-day said that all the members of Federal Cabinet were not in favour of removing ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from Exit Control List (ECL).

In a statement, the minister said that the federal cabinet had not yet received any summary in this regard. “Cabinet’s approval is required to exclude former premier’s name from ECL so that he can go abroad for medical treatment,” he added.

 

Fawad Chaudhry said he also opposes the decision of sending Nawaz Sharif to London and criticised Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) for not building such a hospital where its supremo can get satisfactory treatment.

“If I were in Nawaz Sharif’s place, I would have preferred to die instead of saying that there is no hospital of my standard in Pakistan,” he said.

A committee, under the supervision of law ministry, will present recommendations on removing Sharif’s name from ECL in federal cabinet session on Nov. 12.

