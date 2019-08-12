Typhoon Lekima affects more than 6 million people in China

Typhoon Lekima has affected at least six and a half million people in the Chinese provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Anhui, Shandong and Fujian, since making landfall last week. (Photo: Representational Image/File)

Beijing: Typhoon Lekima has affected at least six and a half million people in the Chinese provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Anhui, Shandong and Fujian, since making landfall last week.

People have been affected in Shanghai as well, Xinhua reported quoting Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management. Around 1.46 million people have been relocated as part of rescue efforts until now.

The typhoon has left 32 people dead in its wake while 265,500 hectares of crops have been affected. About 35,000 houses have been damaged while 3,500 homes have collapsed. 16 people remain missing are search efforts are underway.

Disaster relief fund amounting to 30 million yuan or USD 4.28 million has been allocated for the disaster relief fund by the Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management and the Ministry of Finance to Zhejiang Province.