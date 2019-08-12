World Asia 12 Aug 2019 51 killed as monsoon ...
World, Asia

51 killed as monsoons trigger landslides in Myanmar

ANI
Published Aug 12, 2019, 8:59 am IST
Updated Aug 12, 2019, 8:59 am IST
Heavy rains led to a major landslide at the Ma-lat mountain. People, houses and vehicles were caught in the mud discharge.
At least 51 people lost their lives after monsoons triggered landslides in Myanmar's Mon State, according to the country's Fire Services Department. (Photo: ANI)
 At least 51 people lost their lives after monsoons triggered landslides in Myanmar's Mon State, according to the country's Fire Services Department. (Photo: ANI)

Mon State: At least 51 people lost their lives after monsoons triggered landslides in Myanmar's Mon State, according to the country's Fire Services Department.

"Search and rescue operations are being carried out by using life detectors such as Thermal Imaging Camera (TIC) and Leader Hasty," an official told Xinhua.

 

Heavy rains led to a major landslide at the Ma-lat mountain. People, houses and vehicles were caught in the mud discharge.

The towns of Paung, Mawlamyine, Mudon, Thanbyuzayat, Kyaikmaraw and Ye were flooded, while schools were temporarily shut down in Paung since Friday.

...
Tags: monsoon, tic, myanmar, landslide, fire services department
Location: Myanmar, Mon


