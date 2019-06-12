Cricket World Cup 2019

World Asia 12 Jun 2019 India votes in favor ...
World, Asia

India votes in favor of Israel against Palestinian human rights group at UN

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 12, 2019, 3:24 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2019, 3:24 pm IST
Israel had objected to Palestinian rights group Shahed being given an observer status in UN bodies
PM Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: File)
 PM Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: File)

Israel: In a major diplomatic shift, India voted in favour of Israel-caked resolution in the United Nations Economic and Social Council against a Palestinian human rights group.

Earlier, Israel had objected to Palestinian rights group Shahed being given an observer status in UN bodies.

 

Israel’s deputy chief of mission in India, Maya Kadosh took to Twitter to thank India:

Israel believes that Shahed has ties with Hamas, a global terrorist organisation.

“The resolution, initiated by the Israeli delegation to the United Nations against the granting of status, was adopted by an overwhelming majority of the members of the UN Economic and Social Council,” Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Israel introduced a draft decision on the same. The draft decision was supported by 28 countries, including India and 15 countries voted against and five abstained.

Besides India, countries voting in favour of the decision were Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Ukraine, United Kingdom, and the United States.

Following the voting, Shahed’s application was turned down by the Council.

...
Tags: israel, un, palestine
Location: Israel, Tel Aviv, Tel Aviv-Jaffa


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Protest leaders launched a nationwide civil disobedience campaign from Sunday after a June 3 crackdown on a weeks-long sit-in had left dozens of people dead. (Photo: AFP)

Strike ends in Sudan; shops open, residents remain wary

On Saturday, two rockets were fired from Syria toward Israel's Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights. (Photo: ANI)

Israel fires missiles at border town in southern Syria

The attack follows an armed drone strike last month on two oil-pumping stations in the kingdom that were claimed by the Houthis. (Photo: Representational Image)

Houthi missile attack on Saudi airport wounds 26: Saudi-led coalition

Nirav Modi is wanted in India for nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case. (Photo: File)

Nirav Modi's bail plea rejected for fourth time by UK High Court



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Israeli man uses avocado to loot USD 8,300 from two banks

However, later it was discovered that he had painted an avocado black to make it look like a grenade. (Photo: Representational)
 

ISRO unveils pictures of modules of India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2

The Chandrayaan-2 has three modules Orbiter, Lander and Rover. (Photo: ANI)
 

Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai to be part of the show?

Renu Desai.
 

Do people seek a certain ‘type’ of life partner?

In every relationship, people learn strategies for working with their partner's personality. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Nipah Virus: Here is what you need to know about this deadly disease

Consultant for infectious diseases and infection control at the Kochi-based Aster Medcity hospital, Dr Anup Warrier. (Photo: File)
 

Latest Google Pixel 4 renders show under-display camera

@omegear has added a glowing Google logo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Protests grow fierce in Hong Kong over extradition law, attempt to storm Parliament

Protests that sparked off on Sunday after a proposed amendment to the extradition law that involves extraditions to any jurisdiction with which it does not already have a treaty, including mainland China for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Indian national held for assaulting cop in inebriated state in Singapore

If found guilty of causing annoyance to the public while drunk, he could be jailed for up to six months, fined a maximum of 1,000 Singaporean dollar, or both. (Representational Image)

After #MeToo, Japan sexual abuse survivors seek reform in rape law through #WithYou

A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against the lack of substantial legal protection for sexual assault victims in Tokyo on June 11, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

Terror attack in Afghanistan leaves six dead

No terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. (Photo: File)

North Korea says it's fighting swine fever with quarantine

African swine fever has decimated pig herds in China and other Asian countries. It’s harmless to people but is fatal to pigs and has no known cure. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham