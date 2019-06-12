Cricket World Cup 2019

World Asia 12 Jun 2019 After #MeToo, Japan ...
World, Asia

After #MeToo, Japan sexual abuse survivors seek reform in rape law through #WithYou

REUTERS
Published Jun 12, 2019, 12:03 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2019, 12:05 pm IST
Legislators revised Japan’s century-old rape law in 2017 to include harsher penalties, among other changes.
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against the lack of substantial legal protection for sexual assault victims in Tokyo on June 11, 2019. (Photo: AFP)
  A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against the lack of substantial legal protection for sexual assault victims in Tokyo on June 11, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

Tokyo: Sexual abuse victims and their supporters rallied in nine cities around Japan this week to protest against recent court acquittals of alleged rapists and urge reform of the nation’s anti-rape law.

Holding flowers and placards with slogans such as “#MeToo, #WithYou”, sexual abuse survivors on Tuesday evening recounted their experiences to show the need to scrap a measure they say puts too high a burden on rape victims, discouraging them from coming forward and hurting their legal chances if they do.

 

 “If we keep saying ‘No’ to sexual violence and deliver our voices, I have hope this unreasonable law will surely be changed,” a girl, who said she was gang raped at 16, told a crowd of hundreds gathered near Tokyo Station.

 “To raise one’s voice is frightening,” added another girl, member of sexual abuse victims group Spring. “But by raising our voices, society and politics will surely change.”

Legislators revised Japan’s century-old rape law in 2017 to include harsher penalties, among other changes.

The reforms, however, left intact controversial requirements for prosecutors to prove that violence or intimidation was involved or that the victim was “incapable of resistance”.

Recent acquittals have revived outrage over that legal standard, which means that not fighting back can make it impossible for prosecutors to prove rape.

In one such ruling in March, a court in the central city of Nagoya, acquitted a father accused of raping his 19-year-old daughter. Victims and activists want the law changed to bar all non-consensual sex.

“This kind of case is continuing because most people don’t have the sense that the judgments are wrong,” said a designer, who attended Tuesday’s protest. “We are here today to make a movement to change that.”

The Tokyo protest was one of nine nationwide from Fukuoka in the south to Sapporo in the north and Osaka in western Japan. Organisers began holding the monthly protests in April.

“The voices of those saying ‘We cannot keep silent’ are spreading,” media quoted author and activist Minori Kitahara as telling a crowd in Fukuoka, where another non-guilty verdict was handed down in March.

The #MeToo movement has been mostly subdued in Japan, where only a few sexual assault victims report the crime to the police; a majority tell no one at all for fear of being blamed themselves and publicly shamed.

...
Tags: #metoo, crime, crime against women
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

The case, which local media reported had been brought by a university student, argued the government should do away with the law in light of a changed society where homosexuality was more widely accepted. (Photo: AP)

Botswana's High Court decriminalises homosexuality

‘I'm making a high-powered enquiry commission with a one-point agenda: how did they raise the debt to Rs24,000 billion (240 crore) in 10 years?’ Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said. (Photo:AP)

Imran Khan vows to go after 'thieves' responsible for Pakistan's economic woes

She remains premier until her replacement is chosen, likely in late July, and whoever it is will automatically enter Downing Street. (Photo: File)

Beating Boris Johnson: Race to replace Theresa May as Britain's PM begins

On 28 November, the Pakistani Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the 4-kilometre corridor which is expected to be completed before the end of 2019. (Photo: File)

Pak govt presents 2019-20 budget, grants Rs 100 Cr for Kartarpur corridor project



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nipah Virus: Here is what you need to know about this deadly disease

Consultant for infectious diseases and infection control at the Kochi-based Aster Medcity hospital, Dr Anup Warrier. (Photo: File)
 

Latest Google Pixel 4 renders show under-display camera

@omegear has added a glowing Google logo.
 

ICC CWC'19: Team India enjoys the Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' in England

Team India watch Salman Khan's Bharat in England. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kohli only Indian in Forbes list of highest-paid athletes; drops down to number 100

Ranked 83rd last year, Kohli has climbed down to the 100th and last spot (Photo: File)
 

'Broken Heart' operation: Nearly 1,700 suspected child sex predators arrested

The US Justice Department said Tuesday that it has arrested nearly 1,700 alleged online child sex offenders in a two-month operation across the country. (Representational Image)
 

Want to know about the saviour of drought-stricken Indian villages?

Three of the last five monsoons have been deficient and while the IMD is predicting a normal monsoon this year it is already a week late and that worries farmers. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

North Korea says it's fighting swine fever with quarantine

African swine fever has decimated pig herds in China and other Asian countries. It’s harmless to people but is fatal to pigs and has no known cure. (Photo: File)

Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo to reopen on Wednesday after deadly Easter attacks

Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo has said that it will reopen on Wednesday, seven weeks after the five star property was attacked by a suicide bomber on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Global respectability behind talks with India, says former Pak envoy

Haqqani explained that Pakistan inherited one-third of British India's army, which had originally been raised for the Second World War. (Photo: File)

Olympics 2020: Podiums to be constructed with plastic waste in Tokyo

It will be the first time podiums have been made from recycled materials and organisers say they will need about 45 tonnes of plastic to fashion around 100 podiums for the Games. (Photo: File)

‘Will respond firmly if US escalates trade tensions,’ says Chinese foreign ministry

On Monday, Trump said he was ready to impose another round of punitive tariffs on Chinese imports if he cannot make progress in trade talks with Xi in Osaka. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham