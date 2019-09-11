World Asia 11 Sep 2019 Rocket blast at US E ...
World, Asia

Rocket blast at US Embassy in Kabul two minutes into 9/11 anniversary

AP
Published Sep 11, 2019, 8:31 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2019, 8:31 am IST
There was no immediate comment from Afghan officials. The NATO mission, which is nearby, also said no personnel had been injured.
A plume of smoke rose over central Kabul shortly after midnight and sirens could be heard. (Photo: AP)
Kabul: A rocket exploded at the US Embassy in Afghanistan just minutes into Wednesday, the anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the United States, but officials at the compound declared all-clear about an hour later and reported no injuries.

A plume of smoke rose over central Kabul shortly after midnight and sirens could be heard. Inside the embassy, employees heard this message over the loudspeaker: "An explosion caused by a rocket has occurred on compound."

 

There was no immediate comment from Afghan officials. The NATO mission, which is nearby, also said no personnel had been injured.

It was the first major attack in the Afghan capital since President Donald Trump abruptly called off US-Taliban talks over the weekend, on the brink of an apparent deal to end America's longest war.

Two Taliban car bombs shook Kabul last week, killing several civilians and two members of the NATO mission. Trump has cited the death of a US service member in one of those blasts as the reason why he now calls the US-Taliban talks "dead."

The 9/11 anniversary is a sensitive day in Afghanistan's capital and one on which attacks have occurred. A US-led invasion of Afghanistan shortly after the 2001 attack toppled the Taliban, who had harboured Osama bin Laden, the al-Qaida leader and attacks mastermind.

In the nearly 18 years of fighting since then, the number of US troops in Afghanistan soared to 100,000 and dropped dramatically after bin Laden was killed in neighbouring Pakistan in 2011.

Now about 14,000 US troops remain and Trump has called it "ridiculous" that they are still in Afghanistan after so long and so many billions of dollars spent.

It is not clear whether the US-Taliban talks will resume.

...
Tags: blast, 9/11 attacks, us embassy, nato, donald trump
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol


