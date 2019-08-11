World Asia 11 Aug 2019 Will move UN Securit ...
World, Asia

Will move UN Security Council with China’s ‘full support’: Pak on Kashmir

REUTERS
Published Aug 11, 2019, 8:17 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 8:17 am IST
Qureshi said he planned to approach Indonesia and Poland, both non-permanent members of the 15-strong Security Council, for their support.
Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a press conference on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a press conference on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Karachi: Pakistan on Saturday said it will move the United Nations Security Council with China’s support with a motion to condemn India for its decision to strip its portion of the Kashmir region of special status.

“I have shared with China that the Pakistan government has decided to take this issue to UN Security Council. We will be needing China’s help there,” Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a press conference on Saturday.

 

“China has assured full support to Pakistan.”

Qureshi said he planned to approach Indonesia and Poland, both non-permanent members of the 15-strong Security Council, for their support.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, article 370, pakistan, un, china
Location: Pakistan, Sindh, Karachi


Latest From World

Maliki also urged the Security Belt Forces to withdraw from the positions that they have seized during the past few days. (Photo: ANI Representational)

Yemen conflict: Saudi Arabia invites govt, other parties for urgent peace talks

Health officials said the blast took place outside Arkan Mall in the Hawari neighbourhood, where people were gathering for shopping a day before the Eid al-Adha holiday begins.

Car bomb kills 3 UN staff outside mall in Libya

Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein ends life in prison

Representational Image (Photo: AP)

P is for protest: Hong Kong



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: NSA Doval on ground zero to assess Kashmir, interacts with locals in Anantnag

The NSA was also seen chiding a child on whether he was happy at schools being closed. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit recreate Pehla Pehla Pyaar after 25 years of HAHK

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Priyanka Chopra's film Paani wins National Award; Nick Jonas' reaction is unmissable

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Boring iPhone design allowing Android rivals to destroy Apple

The future is bright for Android! (Photo: Samsung Galaxy Zero concept AndroidLeo)
 

World largest lake Tilicho to be replaced by Nepal's newly-discovered lake

A newly-discovered lake in Nepal is likely to set a new record of being the world's highest lake replacing Tilicho, which is situated at an altitude of 4,919 metres in the Himalayan nation and currently holding the title. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

P is for protest: Hong Kong

Representational Image (Photo: AP)

13 dead, 16 missing as super Typhoon Lekima batters China

The typhoon brought torrential rain and heavy winds that knocked out power, downed thousands of trees and forced more than one million people out from their homes. (Photo: AFP)

Maryam's arrest 'distraction' by govt to hide 'failed' Kashmir policy: Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Friday accused the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of arresting his niece Maryam Nawaz as a tactic of 'distracting' others to hide its 'failed policy' on the Kashmir issue. (Photo: File)

China expresses serious concerns over current developments in J&K

The Chinese Foreign Minister urged both India and Pakistan to properly resolve historical grievances and avoid any action which could further escalate tensions in the region and seek a new path to peaceful co-existence. (Photo: SM Qureshi's twitter)

Protests at Hong Kong airport

Protesters hold up a banner during a demonstration at the airport in Hong Kong on Friday. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham