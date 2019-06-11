Cricket World Cup 2019

World Asia 11 Jun 2019 Pakistan ex-Prez hel ...
World, Asia

Pakistan ex-Prez held in fake a/cs case

COLUMNIST | SHAFQAT ALI
Published Jun 11, 2019, 5:33 am IST
Updated Jun 11, 2019, 5:49 am IST
The prosecutor argued that Mr Zardari’s bail application was inadmissible for hearing.
Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari
 Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari

Islamabad: Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday surrendered himself to a team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected Mr Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur's pre-arrest bail plea in the money laundering case.

Following the refusal of his pre-arrest bail, a team of NAB accompanied by police personnel had reached the residence of the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) co-chairman in order to arrest him.

 

He was taken to anti-graft watchdog's office in Rawalpindi where he would be interrogated in detail.

Earlier, the IHC had rejected the permanent bail application filed by the former president and his sibling Faryal Talpur in the mega money laundering case.

Subsequently, the court had allowed the NAB to arrest both PPP leaders.

A two-member division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and Justice Aamer Farooq presided over the hearing. In this regard, the court had sought complete record pertaining to the money laundering accusations against the PPP leaders from the NAB.

As the hearing resumed, NAB prosecutor Jahanzeb Bharwana pleaded with the court for 20 minutes to give arguments in the case.

To which, the bench stated: “You have already presented your arguments, while this is hearing for a bail and not an appeal against conviction.”

The NAB prosecutor responded that 29 fake bank accounts were traced, according to the First Information Report (FIR) lodged in the case, and transactions of Rs 4.5 billion were uncovered, and billions of rupees were transferred from A1 International and Umair Associates.

He further disclosed that the Zardari Group and the Parthenon Private Limited had conducted transactions with the accounts, and said this was a detail of only one account from the total 29.

The prosecutor argued that Mr Zardari’s bail application was inadmissible for hearing.

 In this regard, the court had sought complete record pertaining to the money laundering accusations against the PPP leaders from NAB.

Importantly, the NAB had sought the court’s permission to arrest Mr Zardari and his sibling. The bureau has already issued arrest warrants for the PPP co-chairman in the money laundering case.

Farooq H. Naek, the defense counsel of the PPP leaders, while responding to the arguments of the prosecutor in the court stated that the chairman of the bureau does not have an authority to issue arrest warrants, and in this case he had issued arrest warrants.

The court reserved its judgment over the matter, and later announced it while rejecting the bail application of both PPP leaders who left the premises of the court without hearing the ruling.

PPP chief  Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, meanwhile, appealed supporters to remain peaceful after Mr Zardari’s arrest. “We will announce action in light of court’s detailed decision,” he said

“Important decisions will also take place in the meeting of central executive committee later,” he added.

...
Tags: first information report, asif ali zardari, high court, money laundering


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

The Dubai police, however, did not disclose the woman's nationality or age. (Photo: Representational)

European woman poses as victim of failed marriage, collects USD 50k, in 17 days

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev votes during Presidential election. (Photo: ANI)

Interim President of Kazakh wins Presidential election

A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials reached Zardari House in Islamabad on Monday to arrest the former president. (Photo: AFP)

Former Pak president Asif Ali Zardari arrested by top anti-corruption body

'Rato Machhindranath' chariot festival concluded in Nepal's Lalitpur district on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

Nepal's vest festival or Bhoto Jatra marks end of longest chariot festival



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana cop sings to spread awareness on crime

Telangana cop A Nagamallu (Photo: ANI)
 

Nepal's vest festival or Bhoto Jatra marks end of longest chariot festival

'Rato Machhindranath' chariot festival concluded in Nepal's Lalitpur district on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)
 

Meet Jessica Cox: The world’s first pilot without arms

To become the first pilot, she realised that she wouldn't be able to use all the traditional controls. (Photo: www.JessicaCox.com)
 

CRPF talks peace; promotes art and talent in Kashmir

Artists performing at Kaavish organise by CRPF in Srinagar. (Photo: ANI)
 

Oak tree symbolising Trump-Macron friendship dead

The French president offered the young oak to Trump on the occasion of a state visit to Washington in 2018, and the two shovelled dirt around it under the watchful eyes of their wives -- and cameras from around the world.(Photo: AP)
 

Chinese man completes second world flight trip in 68 days

Earlier, Zhang made history on August 7, 2016, when he performed his first flight around the world in a propeller-driven aircraft. He landed safely on September 24 after completing the trip in 49 days. (Photo: illinoisalumni.org)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Nepal's vest festival or Bhoto Jatra marks end of longest chariot festival

'Rato Machhindranath' chariot festival concluded in Nepal's Lalitpur district on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

Xi, Modi may discuss US' trade protectionism in Bishkek: China

This year's summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will be held in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek on June 13-14 where Modi and Xi are scheduled to meet and discuss bilateral and international issues. (Photo: File)

Iran gears up for high-stakes diplomacy amid tension with US

Shinzo Abe will arrive on Wednesday in Iran after earlier meeting with President Donald Trump, whose maximalist approach toward the Islamic Republic has seen America re-impose sanctions once lifted by the 2015 accord and create far-reaching newer ones. (Photo: File)

Interim President of Kazakh wins Presidential election

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev votes during Presidential election. (Photo: ANI)

United by fear of China, Hong Kongers staged record march

It began with crowds of peaceful marchers stretching out for miles – families with flag waving toddlers, grandparents in wheelchairs, expats and business types, musicians banging drums, artists, activists and more. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham