World, Asia

Four back-to-back bomb explosions rock Kabul city

AFP
Published May 11, 2020, 3:14 pm IST
Updated May 11, 2020, 3:50 pm IST
The explosions come as authorities are trying to impose a lockdown in the capital to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country
Militants have carried out several roadside bombings and rocket attacks in Kabul and other parts of the country in recent weeks. (AP)
 Militants have carried out several roadside bombings and rocket attacks in Kabul and other parts of the country in recent weeks. (AP)

Kabul: Four back-to-back roadside bombs exploded in a northern district of Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Monday, wounding four civilians including a child, police said.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said a clearance team was at the site of the attacks.

 

Militants have carried out several roadside bombings and rocket attacks in Kabul and other parts of the country in recent weeks, but Monday's four consecutive explosions appeared to be the first coordinated effort for some months.

The Taliban has not carried out any large attacks in the city since they signed a landmark withdrawal deal with the US in February, meant to pave the way for peace in the country.

No group has claimed the attacks.

The explosions come as authorities are trying to impose a lockdown in the capital to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

...
Tags: kabul, bomb explosion, ramadan, coronavirus lockdown
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul


