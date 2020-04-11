World Asia 11 Apr 2020 Coronavirus outbreak ...
World, Asia

Coronavirus outbreak: India reacts sharply to UN body representative's remarks

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Apr 11, 2020, 4:06 pm IST
Updated Apr 11, 2020, 7:18 pm IST
Of late, India has been raising its voice on the international fora on the issue.
 Representational image.

Feeling scrutinised by multilateral agencies lately, India has been bristling at them on international fora. The latest instance of this came when the Indian representative to a UNESCO panel on Saturday reacted testily to a remark by the India representative of the UN body on the "stigmatisation of some communities during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

J S Rajput, the representative, was quoted by the The Indian Express as saying that civil society and the government were effectively looking to resolve any such matters.
 

 

“In the recent meeting of NITI Ayog, it was reported that Renata Lok-Dessallien, UN Resident Coordinator in India, brought out the issue of sectorial targeting of a particular community and I found that to be highly objectionable. Such matters are being looked after by the Indian government, by enlightened citizens and the civil society in the country,” Rajput was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

Rajput's ire was drawn by remarks made a few days ago by the United Nations' resident co-ordinator in India Renata Lok-Dessallien urging the Indian government to fight “stigmatisation of certain sects of people”.

Lok-Dessallien's statement came at a time when fingers were being pointed at the Muslim community after the spike in the Covid-19 positive cases was traced to a congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi.

India's strong reaction to Lok-Dessallien's statement comes a day after the World Health Organisation rectified its classification of India as being in the "community transmission" phase, a description India contested. In the rectified "situation report", India remains in the "cluster of cases" stage.
 

Recently too, India was none too pleased about China's remarks in the UN on the Kashmir issue, expecting some kind of return gift by Beijing for India not joining the international chorus about the "Chinese virus".

...
Tags: world health organization (who), coronavirus (covid-19), united nations


MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
