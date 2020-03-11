World Asia 11 Mar 2020 Indonesia reports fi ...
Indonesia reports first fatality from Covid19

So far, Indonesia has confirmed 26 cases of the virus
 A medical staff member speaks with a patient infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus. AFP Photo

Jakarta: A 53-year-old woman has died from coronavirus in Indonesia, the first recorded death from the virus in the Southeast Asian country, a health ministry official said on Wednesday.

The woman, a foreign national, had already been in critical condition when she was admitted to a hospital, said Achmad Yurianto, the health ministry official.

 

Yurianto did not say where the woman was from or in what hospital or city she had died, but said her home country’s embassy was aware of her death and would arrange to have her body repatriated.

Indonesia has 26 other confirmed coronavirus patients.

