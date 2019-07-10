Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
World Asia 10 Jul 2019 Ex-UN official jaile ...
World, Asia

Ex-UN official jailed for child abuse in Nepal

AFP
Published Jul 10, 2019, 2:38 am IST
Updated Jul 10, 2019, 2:39 am IST
In the last decade, Dalglish held key positions in UN agencies, including a chief for UN
Peter John Dalglish
 Peter John Dalglish

Kathmandu: A former UN official was jailed for sexually abusing children in Nepal, officials said Tuesday, following a trial underscoring the country's growing appeal for foreign paedophiles.

Peter John Dalglish, 62, from Canada, a formerly high-profile humanitarian worker, was sentenced on Monday to two terms of nine and six years in two cases after being convicted in June. Thakur Trital, a district court official, said that Dalglish was sentenced for nine years for abusing a 12-year-old boy and seven years jail for molesting another 14-year-old.     

 

"The judge is yet to decide whether he should serve a total 16 years in jail or be released after nine years. In most cases of a similar nature, sentences get overlapped but it is upon the judge to decide," Trital said. Dalglish has also been told to pay compensation of 500,000 Nepali rupees (USD 4,550) to each of the victims. Dalglish was arrested in April last year in Kavrepalanchowk district, near Kathmandu, by Nepal's Central Bureau of Investigation. The two boys were at the house where police detained Dalglish, investigators said. Dalglish denied the charges, and his lawyer could not be reached for comment. The aid worker, who in 2016 was awarded the Order of Canada -- the country's second-highest civilian honour -- made his name as a humanitarian worker advocating for street children, child labourers and those affected by war. He co-founded Street Kids International in the 1980s which merged with Save the Children. In the last decade, Dalglish held key positions in UN agencies, including a chief for UN

Habitat in Afghanistan in 2015. In Nepal, Dalglish was an advisor in a child programme for the International Labour Organization in the early 2000s. Weak law enforcement has made Nepal notorious for sexual predators, with several arrests and convictions in recent years. In 2015 a Canadian orphanage volunteer, Ernest MacIntosh, 71, was sentenced to seven years in prison for sexually abusing a disabled 15-year-old boy, while in 2010 French charity worker Jean-Jacques Haye was convicted of raping 10 children at a Kathmandu orphanage.

...
Tags: peter john dalglish, un official


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

She has been charged with complicity in armed violence, complicity in holding someone against their will, and theft. (Representational image)

Paris: MBS’ sister faces verdict over ‘beating staff’

US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump calls Theresa May foolish after row over cable leak

Some of the recent studies have said the waiting period for Indian IT professionals on H-1B visas is more than 70 years.

US Bill on Green Card might benefit Indians

The latest bailout package is worth $6 billion, of which $1 billion is to be disbursed immediately and the rest in the next three years. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan's economy at ‘critical juncture’, needs bold reforms: IMF



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vadodara residents to develop drainage on their own; want PM Modi to lay foundation

Bhayli residents protesting in Vadodara. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: NCP workers throw crabs at state minister’s residence over dam breach comment

NCP general secretary Jitendra Awhad said the BJP-led state government was shameless, and Sawant was trying to protect the contractor who was responsible for the tragedy. (Photo: ANI video screengrab)
 

Watch: ITBP forces form human wall to shield Amarnath pilgrims from rocks

Situated at a height of 3,888 metres above sea-level, the Amarnath shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that is believed to symbolise the mythical powers of Lord Shiva. (Photo: Instagram video screengrab | @itbp_official)
 

I'm Sindhi, how can I pay double: Tamannaah on buying flat at high price

Tamannaah Bhatia.
 

Apple iPhone 11 processor will absolutely destroy Android’s best

Apple A13 will greatly enhance the CPU multi-core performance and GPU. (iPhone concept)
 

Hyundai launches first long-range electric vehicle Kona in India

EVs are extremely expensive which require economies of scale to make them affordable for mass adoption.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Former UN official jailed for child abuse in Nepal

Weak law enforcement has made Nepal notorious for sexual predators, with several arrests and convictions in recent years. (Photo: ANI)

Hong Kong leader Lam says China extradition bill 'dead'

Lam had previously suspended debate on the extradition bill and said her administration had no plans to reintroduce it into the city's Legislative Council (LegCo). (Photo: PTI)

Kim visits national mausoleum to pay respects to country's founding leader

The North Korean leader later attended a national memorial service at an indoor stadium in Pyongyang. (Photo: Twitter)

China accuses US of 'bullying tactics', regrets Iran's uranium enrichment move

'China regrets the Iranian announcement to further scale back its commitment to the nuclear deal,' Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters here. (Photo: File)

Christian family details widespread crackdown on religious institutions in China

Liao Qiang worships publicly for the first time. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham