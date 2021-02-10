World Asia 10 Feb 2021 What the WHO coronav ...
World, Asia

What the WHO coronavirus experts learned in Wuhan

PTI
Published Feb 10, 2021, 9:45 pm IST
Updated Feb 11, 2021, 12:26 am IST
The visit was politically sensitive for China which is concerned about any allegations it didn't handle the initial outbreak properly
Members of the World Health Organisation (Image source: AP)
 Members of the World Health Organisation (Image source: AP)

Wuhan: The World Health Organisation team is leaving China on Wednesday after gaining some new insights into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic that has now killed more than 2.3 million people worldwide but with the major questions still unanswered.

The visit was politically sensitive for China which is concerned about any allegations it didn't handle the initial outbreak properly and has been closely watched around the world.

 

Team member Peter Daszak sounded an upbeat note on arriving at the airport at the end of the four-week trip to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first COVID-19 cases were detected in December 2019.

We have clear leads on what the next steps should be," he said. "We know a lot more after the work that's been done."

The team's major conclusions seemed to confirm what most researchers had already surmised about the virus. The visit was never expected to definitively pinpoint the origin of the pandemic an undertaking that, based on others, could take years.

 

Here's a look at the theories the team explored during their visit:

THE BATS

The mission to Wuhan did not change a major theory about where the virus came from. Scientists think bats are the most likely carriers, and that they passed it on to another animal, which passed it on to humans. While there are other possibilities a bat could have infected a human directly, for instance the path through a second animal remains the most likely scenario, according to the WHO team and its Chinese counterparts. The question is what animal and where.

 

THE MARKET

The Huanan Seafood Market, which had a cluster of cases at the start of the outbreak, has long been suggested as a possible place humans first became infected. The market dealt mainly in frozen seafood but also sold domesticated wildlife. That included rabbits, which are known to be susceptible to the virus, and bamboo rats and ferret badgers, which are suspected of being susceptible. At the WHO mission's closing news conference Tuesday, one team member said some of these animals have been traced to farms or traders in regions that are home to bats that carry the virus that is the closest known relative of the one that causes COVID-19.

 

That finding could put renewed focus on the market. Chinese health officials have downplayed the market's role, noting that only surfaces at the market tested positive for the virus, not any of the animal products. A Chinese official said Tuesday that it appears there were cases elsewhere in Wuhan around the same time as the market cluster, so it remains possible the transfer of the virus from animals to humans happened elsewhere.

THE LAB

The conclusion of the Chinese and international experts was that it is extremely unlikely the virus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a lab with an extensive collection of virus samples. Former U.S. President Donald Trump and officials in his administration were among those who floated that possibility prompting angry denials from China. And most experts have long been skeptical of it.

 

In making its determination, the team said that such leaks are extremely rare and there's no evidence the virus existed in that lab or any lab anywhere in the world when the pandemic began. It also reviewed safety protocols at the institute, leading the team to conclude it was very unlikely that anything could escape from such a place, WHO team leader Peter Ben Embarek said.

THE COLD CHAIN

The joint investigation left open the possibility that the virus could have been spread to humans through frozen food products, a bit of a surprise as foreign experts have generally played down the risk.

 

It's a theory that has been widely promoted by Chinese officials, who have detected the virus on imported frozen food packaging and seized on that to suggest the virus could have come to China from abroad.

WHO team member Marion Koopmans noted that it still wouldn't answer the question of where the virus came from originally. "Its not the cold chain by itself, that cannot be," she said at the airport. "The virus has to come from somewhere."

THE DATA

The mission has been dogged by questions about how much freedom China would give the researchers to visit the places and talk to the people they wanted to. In the end, they appeared satisfied with the arrangements, at least in their public comments. Team member Thea Koelsen Fischer said she did not get to see raw data and had to rely on an analysis of the data that was presented to her. But she said that would be true in most countries.

 

...
Tags: wuhan institute of virology, world health organisation
Location: China, Hubei, Wuhan


Latest From World

An act of sexual penetration by an adult on a minor under 15 will be considered a rape, said Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti

French government seeks to set age for sexual consent at 15

Republican US Senator Jim Jordan speaks to the press after the first day of the impeachment trial of former US President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill, February 9, 2021, in Washington, DC. - The US Senate voted on February 9, 2021, to proceed with the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump, rejecting defense arguments that it was unconstitutional. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP)

Trump trial begins but Republicans signal likely acquittal

Marion Koopmans, right, and Peter Ben Embarek, center, both of the World Health Organization team, say farewell to their Chinese counterpart Liang Wannian, left, after a WHO-China Joint Study Press Conference held at the end of the WHO mission in Wuhan, China on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. (AP/Ng Han Guan)

WHO mission to China fails to find animal source of coronavirus

Biden and Modi committed that the US and India will work closely together to win the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, renew their partnership on climate change, rebuild the global economy in a way that benefits the people of both countries. (File photo / Saul LOEB / AFP)

Biden, Modi commit towards greater Indo-US ties; work against COVID, terrorism



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Indonesian plane feared crashed after losing contact

Relatives of passengers on board missing Sriwijaya Air flight SJY182 wait for news at the Supadio airport in Pontianak on January 9, 2021, after contact with the aircraft was lost shortly after take-off from Jakarta. - An Indonesian budget airline with 62 people on board is suspected to have crashed into the sea shortly after the Boeing 737 took off from Jakarta airport on January 9, authorities said. (AFP)

India, Japan finalise pact for cooperation in 5G tech, AI

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar (L) met his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi (C) for a bilateral meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday .(Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

At least 34 killed as quake rocks Indonesia

This handout photo taken and released on January 15, 2021 by Indonesia's National Disaster Agency shows rescuers looking for survivors trapped in a collapsed building in Mamuju, after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Sulawesi island. (Photo by Handout/ National Search and Rescue Agency / AFP)

Myanmar generals tighten grip on power as U.S. threatens sanctions

Myanmar soldiers stand guard on a road in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Tuesday, February. 2, 2021. Hundreds of members of Myanmar's Parliament remained confined inside their government housing in the country's capital on Tuesdayi. (AP)

South Korea reports record virus surge on Christmas Day

Christians on the screen attend an online Christmas service for social distancing and a precaution against the coronavirus at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, December. 25, 2020. (AP/Lee Jin-man)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham