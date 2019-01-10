search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

Trade talks with US were extensive, promoted mutual understanding: China

PTI
Published Jan 10, 2019, 11:14 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2019, 11:14 am IST
Trade tensions between the world's two largest economies escalated last year, putting global stock markets on edge.
The US announced tariffs on USD 250 billion worth of Chinese goods, while China countered with its own. (Photo: File)
 The US announced tariffs on USD 250 billion worth of Chinese goods, while China countered with its own. (Photo: File)

Beijing: China on Thursday said that the just-concluded round of trade talks with the US were extensive and established a foundation for the resolution of each others' concerns, echoing positive sentiments expressed by American negotiators.

Trade tensions between the world's two largest economies escalated last year, putting global stock markets on edge. The US announced tariffs on USD 250 billion worth of Chinese goods, while China countered with its own.

 

A US delegation arrived in Beijing on Monday for the first face-to-face dialogue with Chinese officials since President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to a three-month tariff truce during a meeting held on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Argentina.

In early December, Trump and Xi agreed to a temporary ceasefire, giving both sides until March to reach some agreement on trade and issues such as the forced transfer of technology.

The latest talks lasted for three days in Beijing — one day longer than had been previously announced, which analysts said indicated the discussions were making some progress.

The US delegation was supposed to end its visit on Tuesday. However, the vice-ministerial talks were extended till Wednesday which China said reflected the seriousness of the negotiations.

"It's been a good one for us," Ted McKinney, US Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs, said after the talks concluded. The discussions "went just fine", he said without elaborating.

In its first reaction after the talks, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Thursday both sides have actively implemented the significant consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and conducted extensive, in-depth and detailed exchanges on trade and structural issues of common concern. "The talk has enhanced mutual understanding and laid a foundation for addressing each other's concerns," it said.

Both sides have agreed to continuously keep in close contact it said. The US delegation, led by Deputy Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish, included representatives from the departments of energy, agriculture, treasury and commerce.

The Chinese side was led by Commerce Vice Minister Wang Shouwen. The results of the talks were expected be analysed at a separate meeting between US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He after which the two sides were expected to announce a decision.

Trump, who has been accusing China of indulging in unfair trade practices contributing to the huge trade deficit with the US amounting to USD 375 billion, on Tuesday said the trade talks with Beijing were going on "very well". He had earlier warned that if a deal is not reached by March 1, the end of the 90-day grace period, the US will increase the tariffs on the USD 200 billions of goods from 10 per cent to 25 per cent.

China is facing the daunting task of presenting a credible plan to meet Trump's demands to cut down the trade deficit. In recent weeks, China has showed some signs of flexibility or acceding to the American demands.

It softened its stand by offering a mix of concessions by resuming purchases of US soybeans, suspended punitive tariffs on imports of US cars and toned down its 'Made in China 2025' plan, which aimed at breaking the country's reliance on foreign technology and pull its hi-tech industries up to western levels. China also proposed clear bans on forced technology transfer in new draft foreign investment legislation.

Last year, the US imposed tariff hikes of up to 25 per cent on USD 250 billion of Chinese goods. The move prompted China to increase tariffs on USD 110 billion of US goods. China is currently America's largest goods trading partner with USD 635.4 billion in total (two way) goods trade during 2017.

Goods exports totalled USD 129.9 billion; goods import totalled USD 505.5 billion. The US goods trade deficit with China was USD 375.6 billion in 2017.

Trade in services with China (exports and imports) totalled an estimated USD 75.0 billion in 2017. Services exports were USD 57.6 billion; services imports were USD 17.4 billion. The US services trade surplus with China was USD 40.2 billion in 2017.

...
Tags: global trade war, us sanctions, donald trump, xi jinping
Location: China, Peking




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OPPO’s R15 Pro brings the best features of flagships to the midrange segment

The OPPO R15 Pro features Qualcomm’s speedy Snapdragon 660 SoC that is equipped with a Kryo 260 CPU.
 

Xiaomi launches new TVs, introduces Mi Soundbar

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X PRO (55) and Mi LED TV 4A PRO (43) usher a big TV revolution while Mi Soundbar aims to elevate the home sound experience for everyone.
 

New Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupe unveiled, expected in India in 2019-20

New CLA gets similar design cues as new CLS, making it more attractive than before.
 

Stephen Constantine hails phenomenal Sunil Chhetri after surpassing Lionel Messi

Chhetri now has scored 67 times for his country, trailing only Ronaldo's 85. (Photo: AIFF Media)
 

Free for a babysitting gig? Bonnie Paine tells Rishabh Pant to look after kids again

Earlier during New Year’s Day, Bonnie put up a picture on her Instagram account which had the 21-year-old Pant holding the home captain's son during an event at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's residence. (Photo: AFP/Instagram)
 

2019 iPhone XI image leaked with Huawei-style camera module

The 2019 iPhone XI pictured with a triple camera setup. (Photo: @OnLeaks/Digit)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

China takes 12 envoys on tour to Muslim Xinjiang

China has been under intense criticism from the West for its human rights record in the restive Xinjiang province amid Western media reports of thousands of Muslims Uighurs in the north-western province being held in camps there. (Photo: PTI)

Man attacks children with knife at Beijing school in China; 20 injured

A man was arrested after attacking students at a primary school in Beijing on Tuesday, according to a district govt, in a rare act of violence against children in Chinese capital. (Representational Image)

Grounded Chinese vessel treated as ‘crime scene’

The grounding of a Chinese-flagged fishing vessel in the Marshall Islands is being treated as a “crime scene”, officials in the Pacific Ocean archipelago said on Monday.

Billionaire Japanese tycoon's ‘free cash’ tweet gets record retweet

Yusaku Maezawa is the chief executive of Japan’s largest online fashion store and is the 18th richest person in Japan. (Photo: Twitter)

222 killed, 843 injured in Indonesia tsunami triggered by volcanic eruption

Images showed wave pushed tangled mess of corrugated steel roofing, timber, rubble and flotsam inland from coast at Carita beach and at other places it uprooted trees and left trail of debris strewn across ground., (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham