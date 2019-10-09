World Asia 09 Oct 2019 'Resolve Kashmi ...
World, Asia

'Resolve Kashmir issue bilaterally,' says China ahead of Xi's visit

PTI
Published Oct 9, 2019, 8:43 am IST
Updated Oct 9, 2019, 8:47 am IST
Both India and China are major developing countries of the world and major emerging markets, Chinese Foreign Ministry said.
Observers say it is significant shift ahead of Xi's visit to India for his 2nd informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 Observers say it is significant shift ahead of Xi's visit to India for his 2nd informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

Beijing: As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived here Tuesday for talks with Xi Jinping ahead of the Chinese President's important visit to India, China said the Kashmir issue should be resolved between New Delhi and Islamabad, significantly omitting its recent references to the UN and UN Security Council resolutions.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang during his media briefing here on Tuesday did not make any official announcement about Xi's visit to India.

 

However, Chinese officials informally said an announcement would be made simultaneously in Beijing and New Delhi on Wednesday. The Foreign Ministry has also called for a special media briefing on Wednesday on "Chinese leader's outbound visit".

"India and China have a tradition of high-level exchanges. Both sides have communication exchange over high-level Visit. Any new information will be released soon," Geng said in response to questions on Xi's visit to India.

Both India and China are major developing countries of the world and major emerging markets, he said.

"Since the Wuhan informal summit (last year), our bilateral relations have gathered good momentum," he said.

"We have been advancing our cooperation and properly managing our differences. We have a tradition of high-level exchange and our two sides are maintaining communication on high-level exchange in the next phase. We should make good atmosphere and environment for this," he said.

When asked about Khan's visit to Beijing ahead of Xi's trip to India and whether the Kashmir issue will figure in his talks with the Chinese leaders, Geng said that China's stand is that the Kashmir issue should be resolved between India and Pakistan.

"And So you are paying attention to the Kashmir issue, right? China's position on Kashmir issue is clear and consistent, he said.

"We call on India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue and consultation on all issues including Kashmir issue and consolidate mutual trust.

This is in line with interest of both countries and common aspiration of the world," he said.

His comments marked a significant shift on what China has been saying on Kashmir in recent weeks in the aftermath of India's move to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution removing the special status to Kashmir.

In its first reaction on August 6, the Chinese foreign ministry issued two separate statements. In one statement, China also expressed its opposition to India's move to create a separate Union Territory of Ladakh highlighting Beijing's territorial claims in the area.

The second statement said, "we call on both India and Pakistan to peacefully resolve the relevant disputes through dialogue and consultation and safeguard peace and stability in the region".

But, China added UN and UNSC resolutions on Kashmir when Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited Beijing few days later and met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

"It (Kashmir issue) should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement," Wang had said.

A closed-door meeting of the UNSC on Kashmir where China maintained the same stand ended without any outcome or statement, in a snub to Beijing and Islamabad.

Later, Wang in his UN General Assembly speech mentioned the same which drew protests from India.

Geng's comments on Tuesday marks China's return to its original stand that Kashmir issue should be resolved bilaterally.

Observers say it is significant shift ahead of Xi's visit to India for his 2nd informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Khan's visit, Geng said China attaches "great importance" his trip.

Read: FATF likely to blacklist Pakistan. What it holds for India?

Khan arrived here on a two-day official visit to China during which he would meet the country's top leadership including President Xi and discuss issues of regional and bilateral significance.

Significantly, Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived here ahead of Khan on Monday night, according to the Pakistan army's media wing - the Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR).

Gen Bajwa would also attend Khan's key meetings with Xi and Premier Li Keqiang, highlighting his powerful position in Pakistan's power structure.

"COAS arrived China on official visit. COAS will meet Chinese mil leadership including PLA Army Commander, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission & Commander Southern Theater Command. COAS will also join PM for meeting with Chinese PM and President," the ISPR tweeted.

Their visits came ahead of Xi's planned visit to India.

"China and Pakistan are all weather strategic cooperation partners. We have good tradition of close exchange and communication. We have strategic mutual trust and advancing practical cooperation. Our cooperation in CPEC is bringing more outcomes to our peoples," he said.

Geng, however, did not respond to question about Gen Bajwa's visit.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: xi jinping, narendra modi
Location: China, Peking


Latest From World

The report’s index maps out the competitive landscape of 141 economies based on more than 100 indicators in a dozen categories. (Representational Image)

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

Samuel Little's depravity is matched only by his prodigious memory. (Photo: AP)

'He draws sketches of 93 women he murdered': US killer's lifetime backed by memory

Democrats say that no formal House vote is needed because the impeachment process is in its earliest stages, equivalent to gathering evidence for an indictment. (Photo: File)

White House denies on cooperation by Trump in impeachment probe

'This marks a new milestone in the Indo-French strategic partnership and indeed a new high in the bilateral defence cooperation,' Rajnath said. (Photo: File)

India-France Defence Dialogue to enhance strategic ties: Rajnath Singh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jennifer Aniston recalls how Harvey Weinstein 'bullied' her

Jennifer Aniston. (Photo: AP)
 

MG Hector 1.5-litre petrol hybrid manual mileage: real vs claimed

The petrol-hybrid variant of Hector was unable to meet its claimed fuel efficiency figures in neither the city nor on the highway.
 

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

The report’s index maps out the competitive landscape of 141 economies based on more than 100 indicators in a dozen categories. (Representational Image)
 

Renault Kwid: old vs new

The new Kwid gets the same BS4 petrol powertrains - a 0.8-litre engine(54PS/72Nm) and a 1.0-litre engine(68PS/91Nm) - as before.
 

Maharashtra: Tigress found dead after suspected territorial fight

The forest staff was since then searching for the tigress and spotted its carcass in the Tadoba forest range. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Honda Diwali offers: Benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh

Honda is offering the maximum benefit of Rs 5 lakh on its flagship SUV, the CR-V.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

10 killed in attack on bus in east Afghanistan: Government official

Photo: Representational image

Indian-origin Singaporean judge joins Brunei Supreme Court

Photo: Representational image

Korea to halt N-talks till US hostilities end

North Korean negotiator Kim Miyong Gil reads statement outside the North Korean Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday.(Photo: AP)

China clarifies move to shift Gandhi Jayanti event venue, says 'purely technical'

China on Saturday said the Indian embassy in Beijing was advised to shift the venue of an event to mark Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on October 2 due to celebrations in the capital city on the occasion of 70th anniversary of the founding of the country. (Photo: Twitter/ EOIBeijing)

Subway stations, malls shut as Hong Kong braces for protests against mask ban

The city's subway system — which carries four million people daily — was shut down entirely on Friday night and throughout Saturday, bringing much of the metropolis to a halt. Major supermarket chains and malls announced they were closing, leading to long lines and panic buying as residents stocked up on essentials. (Photo: AP | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham