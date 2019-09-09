World Asia 09 Sep 2019 Suspected woman suic ...
World, Asia

Suspected woman suicide bomber killed in Philippines explosion: army

REUTERS
Published Sep 9, 2019, 2:07 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2019, 2:07 pm IST
The incident would be the fourth suicide bombing in the restive southern Philippines in 14 months.
According to a military statement, the attacker on Sunday was 'foreign looking', wore an abaya gown and appeared to be a woman. (Photo: File | Representational)
 According to a military statement, the attacker on Sunday was 'foreign looking', wore an abaya gown and appeared to be a woman. (Photo: File | Representational)

Manila: A woman suspected of being a suicide bomber was killed in an explosion near a military detachment in the southern Philippines on Sunday, but there were no other casualties, the army said.

If confirmed, the incident would be the fourth suicide bombing in the restive southern Philippines in 14 months, adding to fears about the depth of Islamic State’s influence in the mainly Muslim region.

 

The military said troops on guard at the detachment in Indanan town in Sulu alerted fellow soldiers to take cover when a woman in Muslim attire was seen acting suspiciously. Moments later an explosion occurred.

The explosion could have caused heavy casualties, but for the actions of the troops guarding the detachment, regional task force commander Major General Corleto Vinluan said in a statement, adding that a detonator had been found at the scene.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the army suspects the Abu Sayyaf militant group to be responsible.

The Sulu archipelago is a stronghold of the Abu Sayyaf, a radical faction that has pledged allegiance to Islamic State. The group is notorious for piracy and kidnap for ransom.

Sunday’s incident came a day after an explosion at a public market elsewhere in the region wounded eight people.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the blast in a market in Sultan Kudarat province, but military investigators sought to downplay the militant group’s involvement. They suspect the attack was perpetrated by an “ISIS-inspired” group engaged in extortion.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed to wipe out Abu Sayyaf and has intensified military operations in its strongholds, though bombings targeting civilians and military have continued unabated.

...
Tags: philippines, suicide bomber
Location: Philippines, Ilocos


Latest From World

Since ditching the nuclear deal, calling it skewed to Iran's advantage, Trump has reimposed sanctions to strangle its vital oil trade and force Tehran to accept stricter limits on its nuclear activity, curb its ballistic missile programme and end its support for proxy forces around the Middle East. (Photo: File)

'Will continue to put pressure': US on those who purchase Iranian oil

The viral video comes even as Pakistan's economic situation continues to be in doldrums. (Photo ;Screengrab | Twitter: @GulBukhari)

'Naya Pakistan': Twitter reacts to belly dancers performing at investment meet

Following the strikes on September 9 and 10, another day of industrial action is scheduled for September 27. (Photo: AFP)

Nearly all flights cancelled, says British Airways as pilots go on 48-hour strike

During the Plenary session, the minister recalled that India and Singapore came together in a very contemporary phase, at a time when the world was changing, including India. (Photo: ANI)

Singapore has become fulcrum for India's economic policies: Jaishankar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bengaluru: Children made Police Commissioners for one day, see pictures

Five children in the age group of 5-11 years who are suffering from life threatening diseases were made Commissioner of Police for one day. (Photo: ANI)
 

Manipur: 'No schoolbag day' appreciated by teachers and students

The government has also directed the schools to ensure that students take part in extra co-curricular activities, games and sports and recreation.
 

Why Vikram lander stopped receiving signals? Chandrayaan-1's director explains

Chandrayaan 2 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. (Photo: File)
 

Top 5 car news of the week

There have been some fine and jail term revisions along with new law that has the potential to reduce the number of road accidents in the country.
 

Huma Qureshi confirms dating Mudassar Aziz; he thinks himself as 'the lucky one'

Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @iamhumaq)
 

Maruti S-Presso design, details leaked ahead of unveil

Leaked image shows the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso’s front and side design.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

'Naya Pakistan': Twitter reacts to belly dancers performing at investment meet

The viral video comes even as Pakistan's economic situation continues to be in doldrums. (Photo ;Screengrab | Twitter: @GulBukhari)

Singapore has become fulcrum for India's economic policies: Jaishankar

During the Plenary session, the minister recalled that India and Singapore came together in a very contemporary phase, at a time when the world was changing, including India. (Photo: ANI)

S-400 systems will be delivered to India within 18-19 months: Russia

India had signed a USD 5.43-billion deal with Russia for the purchase of five S-400 systems during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi on October 5 last year for long-term security needs. (Photo: AFP)

'We got an eye on you, expect us': Radio Pakistan's website briefly hacked

Beijing under lockdown for overnight Army parade rehearsal

The centre of Beijing was under lockdown early Sunday for a night-time parade rehearsal by the Chinese military which is preparing for October 1 ceremonies to mark Communist China's 70th anniversary. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham