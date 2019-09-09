World Asia 09 Sep 2019 'Naya Pakistan& ...
World, Asia

'Naya Pakistan': Twitter reacts to belly dancers performing at investment meet

ANI
Published Sep 9, 2019, 11:57 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2019, 11:58 am IST
Another Twitter user by the name of Omar Baloch said, 'Pakistanis have nothing else to show to promote investment, except belly dancing.'
The viral video comes even as Pakistan's economic situation continues to be in doldrums. (Photo ;Screengrab | Twitter: @GulBukhari)
 The viral video comes even as Pakistan's economic situation continues to be in doldrums. (Photo ;Screengrab | Twitter: @GulBukhari)

Islamabad: In yet another desperate attempt to revive its crumbling economy, Pakistan's Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) recently organised an investment summit in Azerbaijan, where belly dancers were seen performing at the event to attract investors.

The summit, titled ''Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Investment Opportunities Conference", was organised between September 4 to 8 in Baku and belly dancers stole the show by dancing on the stage in front of the attendees at the conference, according to a video posted by Pakistani journalist Gul Bukhari on her Twitter handle.

 

"When General Doctrine Chief Economist tries to lure investors into the Pakistan Investment Promotion Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan with belly dancers....," the journalist captioned the post.

A man was seen taking a snap of the belly dancers.

As the video went viral, social media users were quick to react with one user terming it the ''Naya Pakistan way''.

"Wooing investors in ''Naya Pakistan'' way. From selling hair, buffaloes, donkeys, dogs, pig, kapoorey to hosting belly-dancing "conferences", Pakistan is clearly thinking out of the box to fix the economy," a Twitter user said.

Another Twitter user by the name of Omar Baloch said, "Pakistanis have nothing else to show to promote investment, except belly dancing."

The viral video comes even as Pakistan's economic situation continues to be in doldrums and countries such as China, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have given bailout packages to the cash-strapped country in a bid to tackle its ballooning balance-of-payments crisis.

The annual fiscal deficit of Pakistan rose to the highest in the last three decades at 8.9 per cent for the financial year 2018-19. The fiscal deficit is a difference between revenues and expenditures of the federal government.

The figure which depicts the dire situation of Pakistan's economy coincided with the completion of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government which completed one year in power.

Mr Khan, who was elected on an anti-corruption plank and a pledge to end austerity measures, vowed to improve the depleting economic situation of the cash-strapped country.

In fact, the opposite has happened. In reality, prices of gas and oil products and electricity in Pakistan have risen considerably, burning a hole in common man''s pocket.

In May, the International Monetary Fund approved a bailout package of USD 6 billion for Pakistan. The cash-strapped country has received the first tranche of the loan worth $ 991.4 million from the global moneylender.

...
Tags: pakistan investment summit, nelly dance, twitter
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


Latest From World

Since ditching the nuclear deal, calling it skewed to Iran's advantage, Trump has reimposed sanctions to strangle its vital oil trade and force Tehran to accept stricter limits on its nuclear activity, curb its ballistic missile programme and end its support for proxy forces around the Middle East. (Photo: File)

'Will continue to put pressure': US on those who purchase Iranian oil

Following the strikes on September 9 and 10, another day of industrial action is scheduled for September 27. (Photo: AFP)

Nearly all flights cancelled, says British Airways as pilots go on 48-hour strike

During the Plenary session, the minister recalled that India and Singapore came together in a very contemporary phase, at a time when the world was changing, including India. (Photo: ANI)

Singapore has become fulcrum for India's economic policies: Jaishankar

Bolsonaro is expected to spend five days in hospital and should be able to travel by plane after a week, Macedo said. (Photo: AP)

Brazil's President undergoes surgery, fourth after knife attack



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti S-Presso design, details leaked ahead of unveil

Leaked image shows the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso’s front and side design.
 

All-new Apple iPhone revealed

Apple’s upcoming iPhone will pack some killer specifications and completely overhaul the design that we are familiar with.
 

New bug leaves Android users vulnerable to dangerous attacks

Samsung and LG have issued a fix for the bug, Huawei will be including the fix in its next generation of Mate series or P series smartphones.
 

Boult Vibe speakers Review: Good tunes come in small packages

The speakers work in unison to give you a portable stereo effect wherever you carry them, and even work independently.
 

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

The Maharashtra government's decision to allow around 2,700 trees to be cut in Aarey Milk Colony to make way for a carshed of Mumbai Metro is facing a lot of opposition. (Photo: @BearGrylls)
 

Neetu Kapoor impresses Rishi Kapoor with her Tamil language skills; watch

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Singapore has become fulcrum for India's economic policies: Jaishankar

During the Plenary session, the minister recalled that India and Singapore came together in a very contemporary phase, at a time when the world was changing, including India. (Photo: ANI)

S-400 systems will be delivered to India within 18-19 months: Russia

India had signed a USD 5.43-billion deal with Russia for the purchase of five S-400 systems during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi on October 5 last year for long-term security needs. (Photo: AFP)

'We got an eye on you, expect us': Radio Pakistan's website briefly hacked

Beijing under lockdown for overnight Army parade rehearsal

The centre of Beijing was under lockdown early Sunday for a night-time parade rehearsal by the Chinese military which is preparing for October 1 ceremonies to mark Communist China's 70th anniversary. (Photo: AFP)

US delegation arrives in Pakistan to discuss Afghan peace process

The agreement was reached upon during the ninth round of peace talks, under which Washington would withdraw 5400 of its troops from five of its bases in Afghanistan in 135 days. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham